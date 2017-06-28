Uganda destroys Zimbabawe to edge closer to African netball title

TODAY

Uganda 🇺🇬 61 Zimbabwe 45 🇿🇼

HALF TIME: Botswana 29 Namibia 22

NEXT: Malawi vs Zambia

Results

Day 1

Uganda 72 def Botswana 29

(20-7, 42-14, 57-22, 72-29)

Day 2

Malawi 55 def Zimbabwe 45

(17-9, 28-21, ..-.., 55-45)

Uganda 69 def Nambia 31

(15-11, 38-15, 56-24, 69-31)

Zambia 57 def Botswana 42

Day 3

Uganda 66 def Malawi 43

(13-11, 27-22, 48-29, 66-43)

Zimbabwe 56 def Botswana 37

Zambia 56 def Nambia 46

Day 4

Malawi 64 def Nambia 35

(17-10, 35-19, 48-31, 64-35)

Zimbabwe 59 def Zambia 58

(19-11, 30-29, 44-45, 59-58

Uganda’s She Cranes destroyed reigning champions Zimbabawe Gems 61-45 baskets to take a four point lead with one game to go in the Africa netball championships at Lugogo today.

The She Cranes remain the only undefeated side at the six-nation African Championships, with only Zambia and Malawi who play each other later today, the ones still in the race for the title. The two sides will have to score well more than 100 baskets in their last two games to be able to overhaul Uganda at the top.

Uganda confirmed their title credentials with victory over the top ranked team in the competition Malawi Queens (ranked 6th in the world) by 66 to 43 baskets on Monday. Uganda is ranked 13th, Zimbabwe 16th and Zambia 15th in the world.

If Zambia beats Malawi today, it will be a straight battle for the title on the final day – Uganda vs Zambia. Whatever the result, Uganda’s superior goal average should see them crowned African champions on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has given the She Cranes and the U-20 netball teams a sh96 million boost.

Team P W D L PTS GOAL AV

Uganda 4 4 3 3 8 268

Zambia 3 2 0 1 4 171

Zimbabwe 4 2 0 2 4 205

Malawi 3 2 0 1 4 162

Namibia 3 0 0 0 0

Botswana 3 0 0 0 0