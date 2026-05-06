Abim farmers embrace coffee growing to boost household incomes

Abim, Uganda | URN | Farmers in Abim District are embracing coffee growing as a new pathway to boost household incomes, following the distribution of 150,000 Robusta clonal seedlings across all sub-counties.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, aims to tackle poverty by promoting long-term, high-value cash crops in the district.

Judith Hopestar Akot, a farmer from Abim Town Council, says many farmers are beginning to see the potential in coffee and are optimistic it will transform their livelihoods. She commended the government for introducing the programme, noting that success will depend on farmers’ commitment and proper management.

Akot explained that farmers have benchmarked in established coffee-growing districts and found the practice manageable. She believes the crop will significantly improve household incomes, adding that farmers are already identifying markets in neighbouring districts.

She, however, appealed to the government to provide additional support, including agrochemicals, fertilisers, and continuous technical guidance, since many farmers are new to coffee cultivation. She also highlighted poor road connectivity as a major challenge that could hinder market access.

Dorothy Aryonget, a farmer from Abuk Town Council, echoed similar sentiments, describing coffee as a viable long-term investment that can help lift households out of poverty.

“Based on what I have heard about coffee, once you plant it, you’ll always be harvesting it year after year. Also, when you plant it, it does not stop you from intercropping with small crops like groundnuts and soy beans,” Aryonget said.

She added that she plans to utilise her two-acre plot by integrating coffee with other crops for multiple income streams. Aryonget encouraged more farmers, especially women, to adopt coffee growing as a way of easing financial pressures at the household level.

Nicholas Okino, the Abim District Agriculture Officer under the Ministry’s Coffee Department, said the distribution of seedlings is being conducted between December 2025 and February 2026, targeting farmers who formally applied and demonstrated readiness.

He revealed that the district has so far received 150,000 Robusta clonal seedlings, a variety suited for dryland conditions and known for its resistance to diseases. According to Okino, farmers have already been mobilised, trained, and prepared to plant holes in anticipation of the seedlings.

He expressed confidence in the success of the programme, noting that the seedlings were supplied at the onset of the rainy season, which is critical for proper establishment. “We have given enough technical advice to these farmers, right from digging holes to planting. What remains is monitoring to ensure they follow the guidelines,” Okino said.

He added that pilot projects conducted earlier showed promising results, proving that coffee can perform well in the district if properly managed. He encouraged farmers to intercrop coffee with bananas, beans, and groundnuts, and to plant under shade trees for optimal yields, while avoiding swampy areas prone to flooding.

Okino further noted that coffee offers better returns compared to other crops in the district, with farmers expected to earn between seven and 10 million Shillings per acre.

Leo Amuna, the Abim District Agriculture Officer, explained that coffee growing in the district began in 2021 when a few farmers independently introduced the crop. Over time, Operation Wealth Creation supported the initiative by supplying additional seedlings.

Amuna said continuous assessment has shown that coffee can thrive in Abim, with Kiru Town Council leading in adoption, followed by Abim Town Council, Awach, and Morulem. Other sub-counties such as Nyakwai, Opopongo, Chamkok, and Kalerek are also increasingly taking up the crop.

He noted that although 40,000 seedlings were distributed in 2025, their survival rate was low due to delayed delivery after the rains had ended. In contrast, this year’s timely delivery of 150,000 seedlings at the start of the rainy season is expected to yield better results.