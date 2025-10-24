Uganda defeats Canada to increase lead in 2025 Victoria Series

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s women’s national cricket team defeated Canada again to increase its lead to 3-0 in the ongoing 2025 Victoria Series.

Guided by the in-form Kevin Amuge, hosts Uganda won by 18 runs at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on Thursday.

Uganda batted first to put on 100/6 in 20 overs, while the visitors chased and collapsed at 82 in 18.3 overs.

Stephani Nampiina collected a game-high 24 runs for Uganda, while Kevin Awino and captain Janet Mbabazi collected 21 and 20 runs respectively.

Canada captain Amarpal Kaur led by example, collecting 28 runs, while Vandana Mahajan and Terisha Lavia, the other players who collected double figures had 17 and 12 runs respectively.

“It was a very tough match because we batted and managed to put on 100 and eventually win the match. But the Canada team reacted well and almost caused us some problems,” said Uganda captain Mbabazi afterwards.

Canada’s Zeel Patel said the team would need to rebound in the remaining two matches of the Series.

“These matches are helping us improve because we are playing against a Ugandan side that is better ranked than us,” added Patel.

Uganda is using the Series as preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s Emerging Trophy in Thailand next month. ■