Uganda Cranes face former head coach Micho

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes are set to face their former head coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic as they face off with Chipolopolo in their second fixture of the pre-CHAN tournament in Cameroon. Micho coached Uganda Cranes from 2013 to 2017 and guided Uganda Cranes to qualify for the biggest continental football fiesta, the African Cup of Nations.

He, however, parted ways with the Uganda Cranes in 2017 and joined the South African based football club Old Pirates and later Zamalek of Egypt. He moved on to become the head of the Zambian National football team in 2020, which is facing the Uganda Cranes later today. Micho has applauded the current Uganda Cranes head coach, Jonathan McKinstry.

“I have the highest degree of respect for Jothanatn McKinstry, his technical team and equally for the players led by veteran Tony Mawejje. It is a perfect balance between maturity, seniority, experience and young upcoming players that have a bright future ahead of them,” Micho said

McKinstry says the clash will not appear as a friendly game, saying both teams will consider the 90 minutes of the game a do a die affair. “We have known each other for several years. I am looking forward to seeing him. However, for the 90 minutes of the game, we will be trying to do the best for our respective teams. After the match we can share a chat of old times, we both have objectives for our teams,” McKinstry said.

Uganda will be playing its second fixture of the Pre-CHAN tournament after drawing 1-1 in the first game against the hosts Cameroon. Zambia also drew in their game against Niger 3-3.

