Uganda She Cranes battle netball champions Zimbabwe Gems

TODAY

Uganda vs Zimbabwe 5pm

Zambia vs Malawi 7pm

Results

Day 1

Uganda 72 def Botswana 29

(20-7, 42-14, 57-22, 72-29)

Day 2

Malawi 55 def Zimbabwe 45

(17-9, 28-21, ..-.., 55-45)

Uganda 69 def Nambia 31

(15-11, 38-15, 56-24, 69-31)

Zambia 57 def Botswana 42

Day 3

Uganda 66 def Malawi 43

(13-11, 27-22, 48-29, 66-43)

Zimbabwe 56 def Botswana 37

Zambia 56 def Nambia 46

Day 4

Malawi 64 def Nambia 35

(17-10, 35-19, 48-31, 64-35)

Zimbabwe 59 def Zambia 58

(19-11, 30-29, 44-45, 59-58

Uganda’s She Cranes will take a firm step towards the title if they beat defending African netball champions Zimbabwe at Lugogo today.

The She Cranes are the only undefeated side at the six-nation African Championships, with Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi still in the running.

Uganda confirmed their title credentials with victory over the top ranked team in the competition Malawi Queens (ranked 6th in the world) by 66 to 43 baskets on Monday. Uganda is ranked 13th, Zimbabwe 16th and Zambia 15th in the world.

Defeat for the Zimbabwe Gems today will put them out of the running, leaving Malawi and Zambia, who face each other today, in the running.

Team P W D L PTS

Uganda 3 3 3 3 6

Zambia 3 2 0 1 4

Zimbabwe 3 2 0 1 4

Malawi 3 2 0 1 4

Namibia 3 0 0 0 0

Botswana 3 0 0 0 0