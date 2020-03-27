Uganda COVID-19 cases rise to 18

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 18, after four other people from Dubai under quarantine tested positive on Thursday.

“Yesterday, the 26th of March, another 197 people were tested and many of them were returnees from Dubai or other category one countries, only 4 tested positive, ” President Yoweri Museveni said Friday morning, adding ” these 4 had been under institutional quarantine in the various hotels identified by the sub-committee on quarantine. They have been evacuated to Mulago Hospital for treatment.”

The 18 confirmed cases include an eight-month-old-baby from Iganga who has also been transferred to Mulago Hospital.

A total of 574 individuals who traveled from Dubai in the past two weeks have been identified. Currently 129 are in institutional quarantine, while another 40 tests were done for those showing symptoms. All 40 tests have turned negative.

A testing centre set up at Ward at Mulago for those who arrived recently from Dubai has meanwhile been overwhelmed by Ugandans who have flocked to be tested. Counselling is being offered to many.

