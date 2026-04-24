Rent-to-own expands as Africa rethinks homeownership models

Rent-to-own housing is gaining traction as African cities respond to limited mortgage access and rising demand. The model allows households to build equity through monthly payments, creating a gradual path to ownership. Governments and developers in markets such as Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa are already piloting it.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Africa’s housing market is moving away from a rigid split between renting and owning toward structured pathways that allow households to transition between the two. Rent-to-own models are gaining ground as a financing mechanism that converts monthly rent into long-term equity.

Millions of Africans remain locked out of mortgage finance, with fewer than 5% of adults accessing formal home loans, according to the International Monetary Fund. In some markets, the Fund notes, traditional mortgage systems reach as little as 3% of the population.

The scale of the gap remains significant. Africa’s housing deficit exceeds 50 million units and could rise to 130 million by 2030, pointing to sustained demand for alternatives to conventional ownership models.

Across multiple markets, policymakers and developers are testing structures that lower entry barriers while retaining a pathway to ownership.

In Rwanda, implementation is already underway. The Rwanda Housing Authority and the City of Kigali are securing land to roll out a rent-to-own affordable housing program targeting low-income workers.

Under this structure, tenants pay monthly rent alongside an additional contribution that accumulates over time, gradually building equity and enabling eventual ownership. Households occupy the property while progressing toward purchase, removing the need for large upfront deposits.

“Traditional mortgages require large upfront deposits and strict credit access, which excludes a significant portion of the market,” according to Stacy Lethabo, real estate analyst at Seeff Property Group.

“Rent-to-own shifts that structure. Instead of needing a lump sum at the beginning, households build their stake incrementally, converting what would have been pure rent into future ownership.”

She draws a clear distinction between the two systems.

“A mortgage is front-loaded; you qualify first, then access ownership. Rent-to-own reverses that logic. You access the home first, then work toward qualifying for ownership over time,” Lethabo explains.

Structurally, the model combines a lease agreement with an option or obligation to purchase. A portion of the monthly payment covers occupancy, while another is set aside, often in escrow, as a future deposit. At the end of the agreed period, tenants transition into ownership, typically by securing a mortgage to complete the purchase.

Execution, however, depends on regulatory clarity. Lethabo notes that weak legal structures remain a primary risk.

“Most disputes in rent-to-own arrangements arise from poor documentation and interpretation, not the model itself,” she says. “Contracts must clearly define payment structures, default terms, and ownership transfer conditions.”

Beyond Rwanda, similar approaches are being tested. In South Africa, rent-to-buy schemes are targeting households excluded from traditional mortgage systems, alongside ongoing adjustments to tenant protection frameworks. In Eswatini, the Select Home initiative is delivering more than 500 units annually under a comparable structure.

At the same time, broader market conditions continue to shape housing demand. In South Africa, house price growth is projected to peak at around 6% in 2026 before moderating, supported by easing inflation, gradual rate cuts, and improving credit demand.

The outlook remains sensitive to macroeconomic variables, including interest rates, inflation, and oil price movements, underscoring how closely housing demand tracks wider economic conditions.

This dynamic is evident in Accra, where real estate development is expanding but remains misaligned with local income levels.

High-end apartment projects are concentrated in areas such as Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, Labone, and East Legon. These locations attract expatriates, diaspora investors, and high-net-worth buyers, supported by infrastructure quality, proximity to commercial centers, and strong market visibility.

According to Ohene Berchie Acheamfour, an Accra-based market analyst, pricing in these areas reflects both physical infrastructure and less tangible factors that reinforce their positioning within the market.

That positioning is evident in price levels. Studio apartments in prime areas average about US$120,000, while penthouses range between US$1.8 million and US$3 million, with many units pre-sold. Prices per square meter typically fall between US$2,500 and US$3,500, aligning more closely with international capital flows than domestic purchasing power.

For most Ghanaians, the gap remains wide. Entry-level units are still unaffordable for a large share of the population, while mortgage access is constrained by high interest rates and short tenors. Demand in this segment is therefore largely driven by diaspora and foreign capital.

This points to a deeper structural imbalance.

Lethabo identifies three pressures shaping housing markets across African cities: access to finance, alignment with incomes, and the adequacy of housing supply. Even where units are available, they do not always meet standards for safety, quality, or long-term use.

In Nigeria, an estimated 15.2 million homes are classified as substandard, highlighting a parallel quality deficit alongside the broader housing shortage.

Within this context, rent-to-own models provide a more income-aligned approach. By allowing households to build equity gradually through rent payments, they expand access for informal and low- to middle-income earners who are typically excluded from formal banking systems.

In Kenya, similar approaches are being integrated into affordable housing delivery. Programs combine government-backed financing with lease-to-own structures, while the emerging buy-to-rent segment positions housing as an income-generating asset.

Kenya’s Affordable Housing Program remains central to this effort, targeting the delivery of 500,000 units. By mid-2026, about 210,446 units will be under construction, adding to more than 111,000 units previously completed or in progress.

The program is structured around an annual delivery target of 250,000 units, with pricing ranging from approximately US$6,500 (KSh 840,000) to US$44,650 (KSh 5.76 million), covering multiple income segments.

In Senegal, initiatives such as the Kajom Capital program are linking both formal and informal workers to state-backed housing, extending access beyond traditional mortgage systems.

What connects these approaches is a redefinition of ownership. Rather than a single transaction requiring high upfront capital, ownership is increasingly structured as a staged process that households can enter and build over time.

The implications extend beyond housing into broader questions of inclusion and urban development. According to Kelly Munyao, researcher and social justice expert, housing in Africa is not only an economic issue.

“It is also a question of dignity, belonging, and participation in urban life,” Munyao says.

“If scaled effectively, rent-to-own models could expand access to secure tenure, strengthen financial inclusion, and provide more stable pathways into formal housing systems.”

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SOURCE: Bonface Orucho, bird story agency