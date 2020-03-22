Uganda confirms first COVID-19 case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in Uganda.

The case is a 36-year-old Ugandan, a resident of Kakungulu Zone, kibuli, who returned home this morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines from Dubai. He travelled out of Ugandan on March 17 for business.

On his return, he presented with symptoms of high fever and poor appetite. His temperature was at 38 degrees centigrade, prompting the authorities to isolate him for further tests, which later proved positive, according to Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

He is now isolated at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

The declaration came just moments after President Yoweri Museveni announced that Entebbe International Airpirt and all Ugandan Borders will be closed from midnight tomorrow to stop passengers coming into Uganda from any part of the world.

“Humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are also prohibited going forward”, the president said, as part of the additional measure to contain the virus, which has paralyzed the globe.

Todate, there are 1827 travelers under both self and institutional quarantine in Uganda. A number of these are Ugandan nationals.

*****

URN