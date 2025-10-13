Uganda celebrates Kiplimo’s Chicago Marathon win

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Jacob Kiplimo’s historic win at the 2025 Chicago Marathon has drawn wide celebrations back home in Uganda.

Kiplimo became the first Ugandan ever to claim a World Marathon Major title in Chicago on Sunday. He clocked 2:02:23, beating Kenya’s Amos Kipruto and Alex Masai, who finished in 2:03:54 and 2:04:37 respectively.

Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, congratulated Kiplimo on his victory with a post on X.

“Congratulations, Jacob, for proudly carrying our flag in Chicago! Your victory brings joy to Uganda and serves as a testament to what faith and hard work can achieve,” she wrote.

Peter Ogwang, Uganda’s State Minister for Sports, also commended Kiplimo. “Once again Kiplimo has done it for Uganda. We celebrate him for flying our national flag high,” Ogwang told Xinhua.

The reigning world cross country champion, Kiplimo had finished second on his marathon debut in London earlier this year.

The Chicago Marathon is one of the six prestigious World Marathon Majors, with others being held in Boston, London, Berlin, New York and Tokyo. ■

