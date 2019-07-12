Uganda Breweries gets new Managing Director

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alvin Mbugua, a finance guru from Kenya, has rejoined Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) as Managing Director.

He took over July 1 from Ugandan Mark Ocitti Ongom who moves to Serengeti Breweries Limited in Tanzania, as Managing Director.

“I am humbled to be entrusted with the stewardship of Uganda Breweries by the Board of Directors. Having served here before as Finance and Strategy Director, I’m excited to come back to a place that became my other home. Looking to consolidating on Mark Ocitti’s gains and wins,” he said after the UBL board confirmed the change.

Mbugua has worked in 17 African countries in the course of the past 16 years. He has been head of sales at East African Breweries (EABL) in Nairobi, and before that finance and strategy director of Uganda Breweries.

He was in 2017 crowned CFO of the Year by ACCA and Deloitte Uganda. “Part of the beauty and power of being a leader is that you can move into different roles within an organisation; you can transform,” he said then.

Uganda Breweries Limited is Uganda’s leading adult beverage company. It is a subsidiary of East African Breweries Limited (EABL), the region’s leading beverage Alcohol Company in which Diageo is a majority shareholder.

Being a leader is knowing when to hand over the mantle. I’ve had great successes @UgandaBreweries, now it is time to let someone else create new legacies. Today marks my last day as MD @UgandaBreweries . I leave to take a new and exciting opportunity as MD @sbltanzania pic.twitter.com/x52Ee2quPw — Mark Ocitti (@Markocitti) July 11, 2019

Ongom hails Mbugua

The outgoing UBL MD hailed his colleague. “Being a leader is knowing when to hand over the mantle. I’ve had great successes at Uganda Breweries, now it is time to let someone else create new legacies, ” Ongom said, adding that “I can guarantee that you are in for one of the greatest experiences of your life. I wish you all the best and look forward to hearing about the successes of the business under your tenure.”

Ongom was only the second Ugandan to lead the beverage manufacturer since UK multinational Diageo Plc, acquired majority shareholding in East African Breweries Limited (EABL) 16 years ago, in 2000. First Ugandan MD at UBL, that EABL has a majority shareholding in, was Baker Magunda, now MD of Guinness Nigeria.

Ongom has over 23 years’ experience in the oil, telecom and beverages industries. He has worked before with Shell International Uganda and Bharti Airtel International before joining EABL in 2014.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics from Makerere University and a Masters in Business Administration from the Herriot Watt University, Edinburgh.

