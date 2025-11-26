Uganda Breweries champions celebrating responsibly at Nyege Nyege 2025

FEATURE | THE INDEPENDENT | Any seasoned festival-goer will tell you that the golden rule for Nyege Nyege is that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. This year, Uganda Breweries Limited built a sanctuary to support the festival journey with their Hydration Fun Zone, promoting responsible drinking.

In a continued commitment to safety, Uganda Breweries dispensed over 500 litres of free drinking water to promote moderation and keep the partygoers hydrated. Furthermore, the team meaningfully engaged over 2000 festival-goers in their “Wrong Side of the Road” survey, a crucial initiative that sensitizes people to the dangers of drink driving.

While the local and world-renowned DJs commanded the main stages, a buzzing crowd was equally captivated by live English Premier League football on a giant screen, followed by spirited rounds of trivia and board games. There was a lot of friendly competition and giveaways rewarding participation.

The area later transformed into a karaoke bar, where revellers in solo performances, duets, and group numbers took on popular songs with varying levels of skills but similar levels of enjoyment.

The initiative’s significance was underscored by the presence of top leadership. The Brewery’s Managing Director, Felicite Nson, experienced the magnetic pull of the festivities firsthand, while Corporate Relations Director Sheila Sabune was also on hand to witness the community’s embrace of this balanced approach.

“Our mission is to support a culture of moderation without sacrificing the joy of celebration,” said Sabune. “Nyege Nyege is a celebration of life and culture, and the reception of the hydration zone and the ‘Wrong Side of the Road’ campaign proves that you can have fun while making the right choices.” She stated.

With this Nyege Nyege activation, Uganda Breweries successfully carved out a space where the ultimate vibe was one of collective well-being, ensuring the memories made were as safe as they were spectacular. The continued presence of these initiatives speaks to the notion that responsibility isn’t the opposite of fun but can be the very thing that keeps the party going.