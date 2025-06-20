Friday , June 20 2025
Uganda begins evacuating citizens from Iran

The Independent June 20, 2025 NEWS Leave a comment

So far, 42 Ugandan citizens have been safely evacuated

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua |  Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the start of evacuations of its citizens from Iran, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the ministry said it is working closely with its embassies and the governments of both Iran and Israel to ensure the safe and secure evacuation of Ugandans affected by the conflict.

“The ministry is doing everything within its means to ensure that all stranded Ugandan nationals are accorded safe and secure transportation out of the affected areas,” the statement said.

“We have communicated to the governments of countries bordering Iran and Israel, including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Jordan, to allow Ugandans being evacuated to be accorded gratis visas on arrival,” it added.

The ministry noted that both Iran and Israel have closed their airspace until further notice

According to the ministry, Ugandan diplomatic missions in the region will deploy officers to receive the evacuees and facilitate their return home through neighboring countries.

So far, 42 Ugandan citizens have been safely evacuated from Tehran, the capital of Iran, the ministry said.

 

“Using our established evacuation plan under such circumstances, we have registered Ugandan students in Iran and received information on Ugandans stranded in Israel from parents, relatives, and other concerned citizens,” the statement said. ■

