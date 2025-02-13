Uganda Baati fueling industrial growth at Inspire Africa’s Coffee Park in Ntungamo district

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s industrial sector continues to expand, with manufacturing growing by 7.9% and agriculture’s gross value-added increasing by 4.4% in Q3 of 2023/24, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. As the country prioritizes value addition, particularly in agriculture, Uganda Baati has continued to play a key role in strengthening the industrial infrastructure.

In the recent launch of the Inspire Africa’s coffee park, a transformative Agro-processing center set to redefine Uganda’s coffee value chain, Uganda Baati was key in providing all pre-engineered structures also known as SAFBUILD.

“SAFBUILD is a world-class pre-engineered steel building solution designed to provide businesses with durable, efficient, and cost-effective structures. Our buildings are pre-designed and produced from a combination of cold-formed and hot-rolled steel at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility under highest quality control. They are easy to assemble on-site so are delivered and installed by bolting as a complete solution,” Apoorva Hemantha, the Head of Safal Building Systems at Uganda Baati explains.

“The exclusion of on-site welding reduces overall construction costs and project duration, from procurement to completion. By using optimized high-tensile galvanized CR-steel in combination with HR- steel, we ensure maximum strength and durability,” he added.

“SAFBUILD is the best and most ideal solution for a wide range of industrial applications, including warehouses, factory sheds, parking sheds, market sheds, horticultural and Agro-processing buildings, institutional buildings, workshops, and worship centers among many others,” Apoorva adds.

“We are devoted to accelerating industrialization through innovative building solutions that support key economic sectors such as Agro-processing. Our contribution to the infrastructural systems at Inspire Africa Coffee Park, is one of the many ways that Uganda Baati is supporting Uganda’s vision for value addition and economic transformation,” Ian Rumanyika, the Head of External and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Baati highlights.

The coffee industry is a key pillar of Uganda’s economy, and the Africa Coffee Park represents a significant step in adding value to the country’s coffee exports. By supplying SAFBUILD structures for this project, Uganda Baati is directly contributing to the development of modern processing facilities that will enhance production capacity, create jobs, and drive economic growth.

Inspire Africa Group CEO, Nelson Tugume says the Africa Coffee Park is an agro-processing game- changer for Uganda’s coffee industry. “By adding value at the source, we are increasing export earnings, creating jobs and empowering local farmers. Uganda Baati’s contribution to this project through their innovative SAFBUILD structures has enabled us to set up world-class facilities efficiently and cost- effectively. This partnership is evidence of what is possible when industry leaders collaborate to drive economic transformation.”

Beyond SAFBUILD, Uganda Baati offers a suite of industrial building solutions through its subsidiary, SAFAL Building Systems, including SAFSOLAR, a sustainable solar energy solution (PV-Solar tables and

Water Heating), and ULTRASPAN, a light-gauge steel roofing system for housing segment that enhances construction efficiency. SAFCOO is a revolutionary cold-room solution for commercial & industrial cooling to safe-guard perishable items like vegetable, milk, meat, fish etc.

Uganda Baati’s commitment to industrial growth extends well beyond the Inspire Africa Coffee Park. The building solutions manufacturer has played a crucial role in the construction of various landmark structures across the country, including churches, factories, schools, higher institutions of learning, the new URA towers, and hospitals.

Each of these projects reflects the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality, durable building solutions that support community development and enhance Uganda’s infrastructure.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, Uganda Baati remains steadfast in our mission to empower industries and contribute to the nation’s sustainable growth and development,” Rumanyika noted.