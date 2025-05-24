Uganda Baati accelerates industrial infrastructure growth

NTUNGAMO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | At the just-concluded Africa Business and Investment Forum, held at the Inspire Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo, Uganda Baati Limited showcased its commitment to fast-tracking Uganda’s industrialization through the deployment of its transformative Building Systems solutions: SAFBUILD, SAFCOOL, and SAFSOLAR.

As Uganda navigates its journey toward a 10-fold economy as outlined in the National Development Plan IV (NDP IV), the challenge of underdeveloped industrial infrastructure continues to hinder progress. High construction costs, unreliable energy supply, and lack of scalable, climate-resilient structures remain persistent bottlenecks for investors, manufacturers, and agro processors.

“Uganda Baati has partnered with innovators like Inspire Africa Group, and we have designed, detailed, supplied, and installed 90% steel at the entire park,” Ian Rumanyika, the head of external and corporate affairs at Uganda Baati, said on May 23. “Our dream as Uganda Baati is to support the industrialization sector effectively with all our latest innovations and so grow the economy.”

The SAFBUILD system, used in constructing the Inspire Africa Coffee Park, offers modular steel structures that reduce construction time by up to 50%, while SAFCOOL delivers advanced insulation technology ideal for temperature-sensitive industries such as agro-processing and pharmaceuticals. SAFSOLAR provides clean, off-grid energy solutions – helping industries overcome Uganda’s energy supply challenges while lowering their carbon footprint.

The forum, organized as part of the Africa Coffee Marathon, served as a vital platform for industry leaders, policymakers and investors to discuss the bottlenecks hindering Africa’s industrialization journey while exploring solutions to drive sustainable economic growth.

It featured keynotes and discussions by regional leaders and development stakeholders, including Claver Serumaga who represented the CEO of Equity Group Holdings, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and senior representatives from the National Planning Authority, Uganda Investment Authority, and UNDP.

“Value addition is central to Uganda’s growth as it supports our ever-changing economy,” noted Serumaga during his keynote address. “Time is now, Africa’s renaissance will be built and led by Africans to add value all the way,” he alluded.

Nelson Tugume, CEO of Inspire Africa, said Uganda Baati’s role in enabling the park’s rapid development and in organizing the Africa Coffee Marathon was brilliant.

“Uganda Baati’s partnership has fully enabled the park to gain momentum and traction as it laid the foundation for over 90% of its structures. Their support has truly operationalized the park and the general industrialization sector of Uganda.”

The panel discussions highlighted the focus for industrialization as strategic partnerships, business resilience, and creating solutions that support long-term sustainability. Africa’s industrial bottlenecks will be overcome through coordinated efforts that prioritize infrastructure innovation, policy reform, and investment in localized solutions that drive value addition and inclusive growth.

As the country continues to prioritize value addition and job creation under NDP IV, Uganda Baati reaffirms its commitment to delivering building systems that support inclusive, sustainable industrialization, empowering Ugandan businesses and industries to thrive in a competitive, global economy.