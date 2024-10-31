Uganda as a Business: Are we unintentionally shaped by colonial legacy?

COMMENTS | Gertrude Kamya Othieno | On Uganda’s recent Independence Day, I had a thought-provoking conversation with a young Uber driver. When I asked him how he felt about celebrating Independence Day, he replied, “Uganda feels more like a business than a home.” His sentiment was not one of detachment from his beloved land—many Ugandans feel a deep pride in their country—but rather an indication that, in his view, Uganda often functions like a marketplace, where economic transactions overshadow a sense of belonging and community.

This comment led me to reflect on Uganda’s colonial history. Before it was formally a British colony, the territory was governed by the Imperial British East Africa Company (IBEAC), a trading company established to manage the region primarily for profit. Uganda was not a shared enterprise; no Ugandans held shares in the IBEAC. When the company faltered, the British government took direct control, embedding Uganda into the colonial economic machine. The focus was on extracting resources rather than investing in the welfare of the local population.

The Business of Empire: How the IBEAC Governed Uganda

The IBEAC operated under a charter that granted it sweeping powers to control trade and land in the territory. Its interests were purely economic, with little regard for local needs or voices. The primary objective was profit generation for shareholders back in Britain, and when the company failed to manage Uganda profitably, the British government assumed direct governance. This mindset—prioritising profit over people—has left a legacy that may still influence how we perceive governance today.

Does This “Business Model” Still Impact Our Governance Today?

In contemporary Uganda, some aspects of governance appear reminiscent of the colonial “business” approach. Much like the IBEAC, the focus often remains on attracting foreign investment at the expense of local industries. Foreign corporations are frequently offered generous incentives, while Ugandan businesses struggle to compete. This can create an environment where Uganda feels more like a commercial enterprise, benefiting external interests rather than the citizens who call it home.

President Museveni recently addressed concerns over the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme, acknowledging its issues with poor-quality supplies and timing. He introduced the Parish Development Model (PDM) as an alternative, empowering local parishes to select and buy their own materials. Museveni claims this model offers low-interest credit for Ugandans, potentially a shift toward a more people-focused economy. Yet, it remains within a business-oriented framework, where the primary measure of success is economic growth, not necessarily social well-being.

A National Conversation on Building Belonging

The young man’s comments on Independence Day invite us to engage in a broader national conversation. While many Ugandans love their country and celebrate its independence, how can we ensure that our nation embodies a sense of home rather than a marketplace? Civic education about Uganda’s history and a focus on local governance could help foster a greater sense of belonging and unity among citizens.

Rethinking Uganda’s Future Beyond the Colonial Model

The legacy of the IBEAC and colonial rule has shaped how Uganda operates today. If we continue to function under the remnants of a “business-first” mentality, it may be time to shift our approach. By prioritising policies that support Ugandans and decentralising power, we can create a governance structure that truly reflects the values and aspirations of the people.

The young man’s perspective challenges us to envision a future where Uganda is not merely a site of economic transactions but a vibrant home for all its citizens. By reclaiming our resources and investing in local development, Uganda can move beyond its colonial past and work towards becoming a nation that feels welcoming and inclusive for everyone.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno | Political Sociologist in Social Development (Alumna – London School of Economics/Political Science) | Email – gkothieno@gmail.com

Notice: This work is the original intellectual property of Gertrude Kamya Othieno. Unauthorised reproduction or distribution of this content is prohibited. Non-compliance may lead to legal action.