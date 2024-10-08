Uganda Airlines to soon land at London Gatwick

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG & AGENCIES | After last month’s foray into Africa, plans for Uganda Airlines to launch new international flights to London Gatwick by the end of 2024 are well on track.

A report on @ukairport24 indicates that Uganda Airlines is already seeking to recruit a station and country manager in London, final steps to actualizing slots at London Gatwick Airport that they secured earlier this year. Uganda Airlines have secured 4 weekly slots to operate between Entebbe and London Gatwick.

Uganda Airlines will use their A330-800 and operate from Gatwick’s South Terminal. Gatwick became a priority for the airline after failing to secure Heathrow slots. Gatwick was confirmed after they completed ICAO safety audits.

Uganda Airlines fleet currently comprises four CRJ900LRs and two Airbus A330-800neos; They have now also wet-leased an Airbus A320-200 from South Africa’s Global Airways to boost long distance routes.

Reports indicate that the carrier is in discussions with Boeing for the acquisition of two 787-800 Dreamliners to augment long haul capacity as well as a 737-800 freighter to boost cargo capacity in the short term. Shareholders have also approved the leasing of two Airbus A320s, to replace the A330s on medium range routes such as Dubai. In the interim, this would free capacity, allowing the launch of London and Guangzhou, which cannot be served within the current fleet limitations.

We have launched new routes to Harare and Lusaka, operating four times a week. These routes will improve connectivity between East and Southern Africa, providing shorter travel times without long layovers. Using the advanced CRJ 900-LR aircraft, the airline promises safe,… pic.twitter.com/nUTAliyOqO — Uganda Airlines (@UG_Airlines) September 25, 2024

Uganda Airlines (@UG_Airlines) today (September 12) made its inaugural flight to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital building on its existing service to Lagos, the country’s commercial hub. DETAILS | #VisionUpdates 👇👇https://t.co/tcS6e7wlhg pic.twitter.com/a8sSrbiqTE — The New Vision (@newvisionwire) September 12, 2024

New African destinations

Meanwhile, Uganda Airlines has added three more African destinations to its network in the past month. That is, an Airbus A330-800 flight between Entebbe and Abuja, Nigeria, then more recently, a flight from Entebbe to Lusaka, Zambia, and Harare, Zimbabwe.

These two new routes will be operated with the Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft.

The addition extends the carrier’s network to 16 airports, mostly in Africa, with flights beyond Africa to Dubai and Mumbai.

CEO Bamuturaki said in a statement that the new routes “lay the groundwork …. to expand our footprint to points in Europe and Asia.”

“With these ambitious plans, Uganda Airlines is poised to become a more influential player in the international aviation arena, offering expanded services and a modernized fleet to its passengers,” an aviation expert said recently.