Uganda Airlines to fly top Absa KH3-7 Hills Run winners to South Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top finishers of the 2025 Absa KH3-7 Hills Run will receive fully paid trips to South Africa, thanks to a new partnership between Uganda Airlines and Absa Bank. The winners from this year’s Run will join the top four winners from last year for an opportunity to compete in the prestigious Absa Run Your City Series in Johannesburg, offering Ugandan athletes an international platform to showcase their talent.

Uganda Airlines Chief Commercial Officer, Adedayo Olawuyi, encouraged the public to register for the run, highlighting the airline’s commitment to making the event even more rewarding.

“As Uganda Airlines, we are thrilled to elevate the 2025 Absa KH3-7 Hills Run with return tickets to Johannesburg. It’s a run for a great cause, so why not make it as special as possible? Come as a family, a group, with colleagues, or even solo—take on the streets of Kampala on March 16, and we’ll take you to the skies after that,” Olawuyi said.

Now in its third edition, the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run continues to raise funds to break down barriers to girls’ education.

“We’re excited to have Uganda Airlines on board for this year’s run,” said Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, Marketing & Customer Experience Director at Absa Uganda. “This partnership takes the event to new heights, giving our top runners a chance to compete in South Africa. It’s a powerful motivator and proof of how collaboration can create lasting impact for both participants and the cause we support.”

Registration is open, with individual kits priced at UGX 35,000 (ordinary) and UGX 40,000 (timed). Corporate team packages range from UGX 2 million to UGX 5 million, depending on team size. Race kits are available at select Absa branches.