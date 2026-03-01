Uganda Airlines suspends Dubai flights due to airspace closure

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda Airlines, the national carrier, has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai following airspace closure linked to the current security situation in the Middle East.

In a statement issued late Saturday, the airline announced the suspension of its scheduled services between Entebbe International Airport and Dubai International Airport.

“We sincerely regret the disruptions to your travel plans and appreciate your understanding as we navigate this situation beyond our control,” the airline said. “We will provide further updates once the airspace reopens and normal rescheduling resumes.”

Earlier on Saturday, Dubai airport authorities announced the suspension of all flights and advised passengers not to travel to the airport due to the deteriorating security situation in the region. ■