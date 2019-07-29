Uganda Airlines ready to fly

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Airlines board today received their Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) secured last week from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

“It’s all systems go at Uganda Airlines. Get ready to take-off,” tweeted the state-owned national carrier soon after the handover by Finance Matia Kasaija and Monica Ntege, Works and Transport Minister.

“We assure the Country that this project will be successful,” Kasaija remarked.

Uganda Airlines is now set to commence operations on August 28 using its new two Bombardier CRJ900s in April. It was originally scheduled to start in July, but had to wait to secure the AOC.

The Uganda Airlines’ board is headed by chairman Ahabwe Pereza, Benon Kajuna (respresenting the MOWT), Godfrey Semugooma (representing the Ministry of Finance), Charles Hamya, Steven Zuwa, Rehema Mutazindwa, and Catherine Poran.

Initial routes will be regional, to Nairobi , Dar es Salaam and Mogadishu. When two more planes arrive in September, new routes added will be to Kigali, Goma, Kinshasa, Bangui ,Lusaka, Harare , and Johannesburg

The airline will plan for longer routes after deliver of two Airbus A330-800s in 2020.