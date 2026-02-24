Uganda Airlines mess sorted; real Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo has began

COMMENT | OBED K KATUREEBE | While being sworn in for the 2016–2021 term, President Yoweri Museveni declared the slogan “Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo,” meaning, a term of no jokes. The message was meant to show seriousness in governance. It aimed at quick job creation, improved security, and better service delivery. It also served as a warning against bureaucratic inefficiency.

Although notable progress was made during that term, many Ugandans felt that inefficiency within government institutions persisted. This slowed down service delivery and allowed social evils such as corruption to continue.

However, recent developments, particularly the renewed fight against corruption, indicate a shift in approach. When concerns were raised about alleged corruption and mismanagement at Uganda Airlines, President Museveni stepped in decisively. He dismissed the Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Bamuturaki, and has appointed an experienced aviation professional to serve as interim CEO while the government searches for a permanent head.

President Museveni appointed Girma Wake, a veteran Ethiopian aviation executive, as acting CEO and consultant for Uganda Airlines, effective February 13, 2026.

The NRM manifesto for the 2026–2031 period emphasizes industrialization, job creation, and the economy’s structural transformation. Key priorities include commercializing agriculture, adding value to minerals, improving salaries for lower-paid public servants, upgrading infrastructure, and more importantly, strengthening anti-corruption measures.

President Museveni is now entering his seventh term in office. Many observers believe this term will focus on consolidating past achievements and securing his legacy. His record in maintaining peace and promoting socio-economic transformation is widely acknowledged. However, persistent corruption in the public sector has threatened to undermine these gains. The president has pledged to confront corruption decisively in this new term.

The firm enforcement actions by the Ministry for Kampala and the Kampala Capital City Authority during the implementation of the Kampala trade order were widely noted. Many viewed this as a return to the “no jokes” approach first promised in 2016.

Similarly, the Chief of Defense Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who was involved in addressing issues at Uganda Airlines, has publicly promised to restore order in Kampala. He has argued that Kampala is the face of Uganda and should reflect the country’s aspirations. He has stated that the city cannot remain disorganized, regardless of political leadership.

Across the political spectrum, many Ugandans agree that intense political rivalry has slowed Kampala’s progress. The renewed calls for order and efficiency have therefore been welcomed by parts of the public.

Effective management of urgent situations requires quick and decisive decisions. It involves clear communication, coordination, and adaptability. Prompt action can restore public trust and demonstrate leadership.

The upcoming term is likely to maintain that same sense of urgency. Those in government might need to adopt a more assertive leadership style. Indicators point to the revival of the original spirit of “Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo.”

Combating corruption in the seventh term is expected to involve strong legal, administrative, and technological actions. President Museveni has repeatedly stated that eradicating corruption is achievable. Agencies responsible for fighting corruption, including the Criminal Investigations Directorate, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, the Inspectorate of Government, the Auditor General’s Office, and the Judiciary, have undergone reforms aimed at improving their effectiveness.

One challenge in the past has been limited funding for oversight agencies. The government has stated that improved financing, including expected future oil revenues that will increase the national budget, will enhance operations, logistics, and pay within key agencies.

Strong enforcement, strict adherence to the law, and meaningful penalties are considered essential elements of any effective anti-corruption strategy.

President Museveni has declared “zero tolerance” for corruption and emphasized that there will be no “business as usual.” In 2025, he ordered investigations and arrests of several officials, including legislators and individuals within the State House, over alleged graft. He described the system as being “clogged by parasites” and committed to acting on intelligence reports regarding extortion, inflated costs, and entrenched corruption networks.

The message from the State House is clear: next term (2026-2031) aims to emphasize discipline, accountability, and building on past accomplishments. Those that will be part of his team must align their mindset. They must change their attitude and sense of urgency. After all, president Museveni has on several occasions assured Ugandans that fighting corruption is one of simplest assignments.

***

The writer is the acting executive director of the Uganda Media Centre.