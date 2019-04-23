Uganda Airlines has landed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first two of the newly acquired Uganda Airlines aircraft have landed at Entebbe airport. The Bombardier CRJ900s, flew in from Canada Tuesday morning.

The aircraft purchased are the first in the series to have the new cabin enhancements and Uganda Airlines will be the first airline in Africa to operate them.

Uganda Airlines will also later in the year take delivery of two more Bombardier CRJ900s, to be followed next year with two Airbus A330-800 neo jetliners.

Finally the Uganda Airlines Bombardier CRJ900 touches down at Entebbe airport #UgandaAirlines #anewdawn 🇺🇬🤝 some of the 1st Amateur videos 🛩 Great stuff👍 pic.twitter.com/QZogCbgrwe — Wendy (@angudew) April 23, 2019

A New Dawn, finally touched down on Ugandan soil #UgandaAirlines 🇺🇬🛩👌 pic.twitter.com/nnVtRi4Twq — Wendy (@angudew) April 23, 2019

What happens after the aircraft arrive?

The aircraft will not immediately start commercial flights until they complete the Air Operator Certification (AOC certification) process.

The process has five phases and will take approximately 90 days to complete setting the timeline for start of commercial operations to be July 2019.

During this 90 day certification process, Bombardier will be showcasing the CRJ900 new cabin to other countries across Africa as a marketing strategy.

Currently Uganda has signed forty seven (47) Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs) with other countries which will need to be activated.

Other key activities to be completed within this 90 days include

(i) the acquisition and transport of aircraft spares

(ii) the purchase, implementation and testing of airline systems

(iii) airport services contracting at all destinations across the network

(iv) supplier contract negotiation for operational services, fuel, catering, technical handling etc. (v) branding and uniform design

(vi) set up of commercial offices and distribution network including airline association memberships

(vii) final online system design and roll out of booking systems and payment gateways. These activities were awaiting allocation of project finances accordingly which funds have been approved.