Uganda Air Cargo gets new board of directors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has appointed a new board of directors for the Uganda Air Cargo Corporation.

The State Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabbyanga, said the cabinet had approved Capt Gad Gasatura as the new board chairperson.

Others are Lt Gen Charles Okidi, the UPDF Air Force commander, Martin Odaka Omeedo, Jolly Kaguhangire, Emmanuel Osuna and Faridah Charity as members of the board.

“We have asked the new board to come up with a strategic plan and submit it to the cabinet to get the necessary assistance for the corporation to effectively offer services,” Minister Kabbyanga said.

He said whereas the government airline has four aircraft, three of them are grounded.

Kabbyanga said the limited number of aircraft has incapacitated the airline from operating at full capacity.