Uganda: A case of democracy in chains

COMMENT | INNOCENT B. NATUKUNDA | As Uganda edges closer to the 2026 general elections, the atmosphere is increasingly tainted by a disturbing surge in abductions and illegal arrests, particularly of opposition members and youth activists. These practices are not only a direct affront to human rights and civil liberties but also stand in stark contradiction to the democratic image Uganda seeks to project to the international community.

Over the past several years, Ugandans have grown accustomed to images of people being whisked away in unmarked vans, colloquially known as “drones,” never to be seen again for weeks or even months. The target is often opposition supporters, youth aligned with the National Unity Platform (NUP), and vocal critics of the regime. In many cases, these citizens are detained in military barracks, safe houses, and unknown locations without due process. Families are left in anguish, not knowing whether their loved ones are dead or alive.

The cases of Eddie Mutwe and Noah Mutwe—close associates of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine—illustrate this grim reality. They have faced repeated arrests, detentions without trial, and alleged torture. Similarly, the abduction of Dr. Kizza Besigye in 2024 from Nairobi and his subsequent detention in Uganda on capital charges highlight a deliberate and sustained campaign to quash dissent. Despite a 2025 Supreme Court ruling that declared it unconstitutional to try civilians in military courts, the state initially pursued Besigye under military jurisdiction before public pressure and a hunger strike led to the transfer of his case to a civilian court.

Such actions undermine the rule of law and cast a long shadow over Uganda’s electoral credibility. At a time when the government should be working to build trust, transparency, and participation ahead of the elections, it is instead eroding these fundamental pillars. The systematic suppression of opposition voices through intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and disappearances creates an environment of fear and discourages political participation, especially among the youth—the demographic that should be the heartbeat of any vibrant democracy.

The international community has not remained silent. Organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Commonwealth have called for the immediate release of political prisoners and an end to arbitrary detentions. In February 2025, the Commonwealth issued a stern statement urging the Ugandan government to free detained opposition figures, emphasizing that such actions severely undermine Uganda’s commitment to democratic governance and human rights.

The repeated flouting of international norms and treaties not only isolates Uganda diplomatically but also tarnishes its image globally, weakening investment confidence and diplomatic goodwill.

Beyond the immediate political implications, the long-term impact of these actions is profound and far-reaching. When a government normalizes repression, it conditions its citizens—especially the youth—to accept fear, silence, and subjugation as a way of life. This not only breeds apathy but also perpetuates a cycle of disengagement and despair. A generation that grows up seeing its heroes abducted and its voices silenced is unlikely to believe in peaceful political change. Instead, they may either retreat into apathy or be driven toward more radical, potentially violent means of expression.

There is a moral obligation on all sectors of society to confront this growing injustice. Religious institutions, often trusted as neutral moral compasses, have taken commendable steps. The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) condemned the brutal arrests of opposition figures and has consistently called on the government to uphold constitutional values and protect the sanctity of life. Their efforts, along with the contributions of the IRCU’s Elders Forum, are vital in advocating for national dialogue, peace, and accountability.

Civil society and humanitarian organizations also continue to play a crucial role. The Human Rights Network Uganda (HURINET), composed of more than 60 member organizations, has tirelessly documented abuses, offered legal aid to victims, and raised awareness both locally and internationally. Their advocacy is an indispensable pillar in the struggle for human dignity and justice.

Nevertheless, the impact of these organizations is constrained by a government that views dissent as a threat rather than a democratic right. For meaningful change to occur, state institutions must realign with the spirit and letter of Uganda’s Constitution. The security forces must be held accountable, the judiciary must operate independently, and all political actors must be treated with fairness and respect. The upcoming elections must be more than a symbolic exercise—they must be a genuine reflection of the people’s will.

Uganda stands at a crossroads. It can choose to honor its constitutional mandate and pave the way for a democratic, inclusive, and just society. Or it can continue down a path of repression, fear, and international condemnation. The world is watching, and history will judge us not by our rhetoric, but by our actions.

Ugandans deserve better. Our children deserve a country where justice is not selective, where freedom is not a privilege for a few, and where leadership is earned through service—not sustained through fear.

Innocent B Natukunda is a Senior Mobiliser and Member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Tooro Subregion. He can be reached at bnatukundainno@gmail.com.