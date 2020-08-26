UEFA Super Cup to allow spectators attend

London, UK | XINHUA | Next month’s UEFA Super Cup will see a reduced number of spectators permitted to attend, European football’s governing body announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The 2020 UEFA Super Cup will be played between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League victors Sevilla in Budapest on September 24. UEFA is to allow spectators to fill up to 30 percent of the Puskas Arena’s 68,000 seats.

All other UEFA matches will continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice, added the statement.

“While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character. We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

