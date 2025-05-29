UEDCL pledges improved service delivery amid power outage complaints

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has promised to enhance service delivery in response to growing public concern over persistent power outages across the country.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center on behalf of the Executive Director, UEDCL Head of Corporate and Stakeholder Affairs, Jonan Kiiza, announced that the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has approved an investment capital expenditure of USD 74 million for the company’s first year of operations. The funding will go toward refurbishing power lines, upgrading existing substations, and constructing new ones in high-demand areas.

Kiiza was giving an update on UEDCL’s performance in the first 48 days since it took over the power distribution mandate from Umeme Limited on March 31st this year. He revealed that the company also plans to increase the number of transformers and replace malfunctioning ones to improve the electricity supply across the country.

Since the transition from Umeme, UEDCL has faced mounting criticism over frequent blackouts, but Kiiza attributed part of the problem to the onset of the rainy season, which damaged parts of the distribution infrastructure.

Kiiza further cited widespread vandalism of electricity infrastructure in districts such as Wabigalo, Nakasongola, Kakooge Kafu, Mityana, and Mpigi as a major challenge. He explained that such acts not only disrupt the power supply but also impose a heavy financial burden on the country.

He said UEDCL will roll out community barazas to educate the public about the consequences of vandalism and the role citizens can play in protecting the national electricity grid.

Meanwhile, Isaac Mufumbiro, UEDCL’s Head of Strategy, said the company is working to replace up to 20,000 faulty prepaid electricity meters—formerly known as Yaka meters—across the country.

According to Mufumbiro, a recent company survey revealed that thousands of meters were malfunctioning, with some running faster or slower than expected.

To address this, UEDCL has already procured 50,000 new prepaid meters, with replacements set to begin in the coming weeks.

The developments come as UEDCL attempts to reassure the public of its capacity to manage the power distribution system and fulfill growing electricity demands nationwide.

****

URN