UDF launches Musevenomics in Bugisu Sub-Region

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Development Forum (UDF) has launched Musevenomics in the Bugisu Sub-Region, emphasizing the need for planning before budgeting rather than budgeting before planning. Musevenomics is a term coined in 2020 by economists at the Operation Wealth Creation headquarters. The Musevenomics approach reflects President Yoweri Museveni’s economic philosophy, based on seven pillars: rationality, reasonability, adaptability, realism, logic, innovation, and creativity.

Speaking at the Bugisu Sub-Region launch at Mbale Secondary School main hall on Friday, Dr. Edward Katende, Executive Director of UDF, said that following a successful national launch in Kampala, it was important to spread the Musevenomics approach to other areas.

According to Katende, there is a need for people to understand how far the country has progressed economically since 1986. He explained that despite the progress achieved, much remains to be done, particularly in improving household incomes for most Ugandans.

Bungokho Central Member of Parliament, Richard Wanda, welcomed the Musevenomics launch in Bugisu, saying it will help Bamasaba to be more calculative in their economic enterprises, thereby improving their livelihoods.

George Davidson Wanakina, Mbale District Production and Marketing Officer, said that if the approach is embraced across government interventions, it will improve household income, food security, and the general welfare of the people.

