UCC condemns security attacks on radio stations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Communications Commission-UCC has condemned recent security attacks on radio stations for hosting opposition politicians.

The latest incidents last months involved Kiira FM and Mubende FM in Jinja and Mubende districts respectively when security commanded by the Resident District Commissioners switched off the transmitters for hosting Dr Kiiza Besigye, former Forum for Democratic Change-FDC President.

Ibrahim K. Bbossa, the Head of Public Relations at the Uganda Communications Commission says there is no directive barring opposition politicians from being hosted on the various media. He says stations affected by such interference must report to the Commission to find justice.

Bbossa says unless the broadcast company infringed on national security, the commission will fight for its rights to remain operational in the face of security interference. He urged such stations to lodge formal complaints with the Commission for their rights and interests to be protected.

On May 3rd, Dr Meddie Kaggwa, the Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission said security officers implicated for attacking media companies during opposition activities must be prosecuted under the law to prevent impunity.

In the past, security led by Captain Santos Okot Lapolo switched off Kitti FM in Kitgum for hosting Dr Kiiza Besigye.

******

URN