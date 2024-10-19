UBTEB announces phase out of advanced craft certificate exams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has announced a decision to phase out the Advanced Craft Certificate, providing one last chance for candidates who wish to take the examinations.

Onesmus Oyesigyire, Executive Secretary at UBTEB, said that the change aligns with recent reforms in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector and line with the streamlined curricula for technical and vocational training certificate programs.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen significant changes, and during the 2016 curriculum review, it was recommended that the Advanced Craft Certificate be phased out, and the board has based on this recommendation phased out these examinations,” Oyesigyire said.

Traditionally, students who entered polytechnic schools after completing their primary education would study for three years and then take the Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate examination. After that, they could enrol in a two-year Junior Craft program, followed by one year to obtain the Advanced Craft Certificate.

Those entering TVET after senior four would similarly follow a two-year program before pursuing the Advanced Craft Certificate. The Advanced Craft Certificate allowed learners to enrol on diploma programs in their respective trades and later proceed with other higher education levels.

Oyesigyire added that following the 2016 curriculum review, they decided to condense the two years of junior craft programs and one year of Advanced Craft Certificate into a two-year program. however, the period of studying Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate was increased from three to four years.

“This means that students will now pursue a National Certificate after their Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate examinations or upon completing senior four,” Oyesigyire noted.

Normally, when a program is phased out, students are given a minimum of five years to transition. However, the board has extended this timeline, considering factors like the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oyesigyire added that 2024 will be the final opportunity for students to sit for the Advanced Craft examinations. He added that in the past few years, the number of candidates registering for such examinations had significantly decreased yet the board was spending highly on preparing these examinations.

In a circular sent to all TVET institutions, the board has urged all prospective candidates to register for the Advanced Craft Certificate examinations before the registration deadline for the November-December session, which closes on November 1, 2024.

“We understand that this change may affect both current and prospective students, and we appreciate your cooperation in communicating this update to your staff and students,” the circular reads in part.

*****

URN