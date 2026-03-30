UBOS: 27% of Ugandans face multidimensional poverty

Kampala, Uganda | URN | New data highlights gaps in health insurance, sanitation, and living standards despite progress in reducing income poverty.

The Multidimensional Poverty Measure (MPM) seeks to understand poverty beyond monetary deprivations.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has released its fifth monograph on the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), marking a significant shift in how poverty is measured in Uganda beyond traditional income-based methods.

Stephen Baryahirwa, Head of Department for Social Surveys and Censuses at UBOS, said the data used in the report is drawn from the national census, population projections, and a range of analytical reports.

Baryahirwa explained that the Multidimensional Poverty Index expands Uganda’s approach to poverty measurement by including several aspects of people’s well-being.

He noted that while conventional poverty statistics have long relied on household consumption and expenditure, the MPI offers a broader understanding of deprivation in everyday life.

“The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) expands Uganda’s approach to poverty assessment by incorporating multiple aspects of well-being,” Baryahirwa said.

According to him, the MPI captures the overlapping challenges individuals face, including health, education, living standards, and access to essential services.

“This broader framework aligns with global efforts under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 1, which seeks to end poverty in all its forms,” he added.

Baryahirwa further explained that, unlike income-based measures, the MPI evaluates both the number of people who are poor and how severe their deprivation is.

“Unlike income-based measures, the MPI evaluates both how many people are poor and the severity of their deprivation.

The final index is calculated as a product of these two factors,” he said, noting that this provides policymakers with a more precise tool for targeting interventions.

UBOS statistician Elemia Muhandogwa revealed that 27 out of every 100 Ugandans are experiencing multidimensional poverty. He highlighted key areas where deprivation is most severe.

“Among the 13 indicators, 53 in every 100 persons are deprived of health insurance, closely followed by 52 in every 100 who are deprived of cooking fuel and technology,” Muhandogwa said.

He added that the lowest level of deprivation is related to households that have experienced death in the past 12 months.

“The least deprivation is seen in households that have experienced death in the last 12 months, affecting about 2 in every 100 persons,” he noted.

Muhandogwa pointed out that multidimensional poverty is more widespread in rural areas than in urban centers.

“The burden of multidimensional poverty is higher in rural areas, standing at 32 percent, compared to 19 percent in urban areas,” he said.

He emphasized that rural communities face more severe deprivation across several indicators.

“Deprivation is particularly severe in rural communities, where 61 percent of residents lack access to health insurance compared to 39 percent in urban areas. Similarly, 60 percent of rural households are deprived of cooking fuel and technology, far higher than the 13 percent recorded in urban settings,” he explained.

Muhandogwa also outlined the main drivers of multidimensional poverty.

“Among the 13 indicators used to measure poverty, lack of health insurance is the largest contributor, accounting for 24 percent of the MPI, followed by cooking fuel and technology at about 12 percent,” he said.

He added that other contributing factors include poor housing materials and limited access to essential services, while indicators such as recent household deaths contribute very little to overall poverty levels. The report also highlights disparities based on household characteristics.

“Female-headed households face higher poverty levels, with an MPI of 29 percent, compared to 26 percent for male-headed households,” Muhandogwa said.

He added that education plays a significant role in poverty levels. “Households led by individuals with no formal education record the highest poverty levels at 44 percent, with poverty decreasing as education levels rise,” he noted.

Regionally, Karamoja remains the most affected area. “Poverty levels are highest in Karamoja at 57 percent, followed by West Nile at 39 percent, while the lowest is in Kampala,” Muhandogwa added.

The Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Amos Lugolobi, said Uganda now has stronger and more reliable data to guide development planning. “Uganda now has stronger and more reliable data to guide development planning than ever before,”

Lugolobi said, noting that in the past, the country lacked baseline data necessary for effective planning.

He described the availability of comprehensive census data as a major turning point. “The availability of comprehensive census data marks a turning point for Uganda’s long-term vision, including Uganda Vision 2040, enabling more accurate measurement of progress and better policy decisions,” he said.

Lugolobi also pointed out a new challenge in managing data. “We are now suffering from an oversupply of data. The challenge is ensuring that users can interpret and apply it effectively,” he remarked.

According to the report, Uganda’s MPI stands at 0.27, indicating moderate progress.

However, Lugolobi warned that significant challenges remain, especially in sanitation and living standards. “45 percent of Ugandans lack access to improved toilet facilities, while 54 percent remain deprived in cooking fuel and technologies,” he said.

He also raised concerns about access to healthcare. “There are still limited levels of health insurance coverage and barriers to accessing healthcare services, despite government investments in expanding health infrastructure,” Lugolobi noted.

Although income poverty has declined significantly over the years, he stressed that poverty remains complex.

“While income poverty has significantly declined from 56 percent in 1992/93 to 16.1 percent in 2023/24, poverty remains multidimensional and cannot be addressed through income growth alone,” he said.

Lugolobi called for stronger collaboration among key stakeholders to address poverty in all its forms.

“There is a need for stronger collaboration between government, the private sector, and development partners to address poverty in all its dimensions, including education, health, and access to basic services,” he said.

He also challenged global institutions to rethink how unemployment is measured. “Current global definitions of unemployment may not accurately reflect realities in rural Uganda,” Lugolobi added.