UBL’s Bell ObaFest draws Over 6000, fosters responsible drinking and 100% environmental sustainability

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) continued its strong advocacy for responsible drinking at this year’s Bell ObaFest through activations and messaging on moderation, zero tolerance for drunk driving, and environmental sustainability through eco-friendly waste management.

The festival, which lasted 3 days accumulated 2 tonnes of waste materials, 56% of which was recycled and 44% repurposed for animal feeds, according to the festival Waste Management partners, Asante Waste Management.

The responsible drinking initiative featured a variety of engaging activities and delivered key safety messages to emphasize the significance of responsible drinking to revelers through quick questionnaires and trivia sessions.

As part of the initiative, Uganda Breweries through its partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda distributed over 2400 bottles of free Rwenzori Water, ensuring hydration at every turn and Hydration points at all beer serving points using water dispensers.

Uganda Breweries’ Corporate Relations Manager Positive Drinking, Brenda Kobutungi stated that UBL’s commitment towards consumer satisfaction goes beyond just serving great beer, but creating safer and enjoyable experiences for everyone.

“While people enjoy our wide variety of drink options, we strive to ensure that they do so with caution and responsibility. For every 2-3 beers, our teams were around to encourage hydration and our Safe Boda partnership came in handy to discourage drunk driving.” Kobutungi said.

Bell Lager Brand Manager Lilian Kansiime applauded the responsible drinking initiatives re-asserting the importance of safety and moderation while having fun.

“This year’s Bell ObaFest was a perfect blend of entertainment and education, with over 3,000 people engaging in our Wrong Side of the Road (anti-drink driving) Campaign. We’re proud to have brought people together for a great time while reinforcing the importance of safety and moderation.” Kansiime revealed.

To keep festival-goers entertained on responsible drinking, the event featured an array of games, including basketball, football, darts, board games, and karaoke.

Winners in these competitions walked away with prizes such as vacuum cups, water bottles, umbrellas, and shirts.

One of the highlights of the festival was the completion of a “survey by 3,060 participants”. This interactive drink-driving awareness tool allowed attendees to reflect on the consequences of impaired driving, enhancing the festival’s focus on safety and what it means to drink responsibly.

UBL demonstrated its commitment to promoting a safe and enjoyable festival experience for all through this Responsible Drinking initiative.