UBL unveils new era of indulgence with Baileys Strawberries and Cream

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries has unveiled the new Baileys Strawberries and Cream in a lavish adult treating experience at the Fairway Boutique Hotel, uniting sweet tooths and fashion enthusiasts for an exclusive first tasting experience.

The launch’s theme, pink and white created a dreamy ambiance filled with pink floral arrangements and a pop of strawberry accents that transformed the space into a magical world of Baileys Strawberries and Cream.

Slick Baileys treat stations curated to perfection and DIY stations took precedence during the evening, allowing each guest to indulge in hands-on Baileys infused treat making sessions throughout the evening.

Speaking at the launch, the UBL Baileys Brand Manager Nancy Evelyn Nansikombi highlighted the new and diverse ways to enjoy the strawberry infused cream liqueur.

“The launch of Baileys Strawberries and Cream is not just a product launch but the start of a new era of adult treating that embodies flavourful indulgence for every consumer in different ways. With this new liqueur, gifting has been made easy as well at any celebration for your and your loved ones”, she added.

The versatile Baileys Strawberries and Cream liqueur is a creamy strawberry blend of the iconic taste of Baileys Irish Cream with the sweet and flavoury touch of ripe strawberries enjoyed over ice, ice cream, cocktails, pastries and so many more.

“As a business, innovation is one of our growth drivers and we are constantly providing our consumers with new and innovative products to cater to their diverse preferences. With Baileys Strawberries and Cream, we are offering our consumers a new vibrant liqueur to elevate their everyday indulgences with flavour”, noted Simon Lapyem the UBL Innovations Project Manager.

“Baileys Strawberries and Cream is available at any outlet near you at recommended retail price UGX 80,000,” he said.

Besides the mouthwatering Baileys infused treats, DJ Scata kept the mood lively as the content creator-based crowd took snapped the evening away.

Top influencers and content creators like Tracy Nkwanze, Ketra Mutoni, Juan Nsabiye, Karolyn Kash, Methia Nabawanda and more indulged in the world of treats.