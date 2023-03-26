UBL tops overall best practices at Prudential 2nd edition awards

Close to 3000 Employees Participate in The Prudential Best HR Practices Survey

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prudential Uganda in partnership with PwC on Friday celebrated 2nd edition of the Prudential Best HR Practices survey report. Uganda Breweries Limited emerged overall winner for 2022 Best HR Practices in Uganda.

The Prudential Best HR Practices Survey is a human capital and talent management survey aimed at giving employers an opportunity to hear from their employees on how they (the employees) assess their organization’s HR practices.

Speaking at the award gala, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Uganda, Tetteh Ayitevie said, “At Prudential, we firmly believe that the workplace should epitomize excellence. Given that individuals spend a significant portion of their lives at work, it is essential that the workplace continually evolves to meet the personal and professional aspirations of its employees. We understand that a pay cheque alone does not suffice; a conducive work environment that nurtures and empowers employees to attain their goals is vital”.

“We recognize that there is a direct correlation between a company’s culture and its performance. The culture of an organization can significantly affect employee satisfaction, productivity, and the overall bottom line. A strong culture can breed innovation, collaboration, and instill a sense of purpose among employees, while a weak culture can result in low morale, disengagement, and high staff turnover,” he added.

The 2022 survey focused on 14 thematic areas: Company performance and confidence, reward and recognition, employee engagement and enablement, quality and innovation, employee wellness, diversity and inclusion, learning and development, workplace culture & environment, environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance, digital acceleration or upskilling, performance and talent management, employee growth and development, organisational policy/process effectiveness, and organisational agility and change management.

Uthman Mayanja, The Country Senior Partner, PwC Uganda said that the survey provides an invaluable resource for CEOs and HR professionals, offering critical insight into the most successful practices for recruiting, managing and retaining top talent.

Mayanja revealed, “This year, we saw an impressive 62% increase in the response rate, from 1,526 respondents last year to 2,450 respondents this year, representing 117 participating organizations. This is a testament to the increasing importance that organizations are placing on HR practices. Through this survey, we identified key trends in HR management practices and gain valuable insights into what matters most to employees in the workplace and their perceptions of various initiatives implemented by employers.”

According to Mayanja, the survey is a call to action for everyone to review and consider the best practices for human resource management, and organizations should take a proactive role in creating a better work environment for everyone by participating in the survey and making the necessary changes as well as build a healthier and more productive workplace.

“We congratulate all the winners and participants of the 2022 Best HR Practices Survey, and we urge all organizations to create an environment that boosts employee productivity which in the long run will boost socio-economic development for Uganda and the region,” Ayitevie concluded.

Winners per category include;

Company Performance and Confidence Minet Uganda Reward and Recognition Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Employee Engagement and Enablement Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Quality and Innovation Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited (CiplaQCIL) Employee Wellness Minet Uganda Diversity & Inclusion Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited Learning and Development Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited (CiplaQCIL) Workplace culture and environment Absa Bank Uganda Limited Environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance MTN Uganda Digital Acceleration/upskilling Standard Chartered Bank Performance and Talent management Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Employee growth and development Graphic Systems Uganda Limited Organisational policy/process effectiveness Graphic Systems Uganda Limited Organisational Agility and Change Management Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited Overall Winner Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL)