UBL, Stanbic and Total contribute Shs120m as fuel to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Three companies Uganda Breweries Limited, Stanbic Bank and Total Uganda have contributed fuel worth Shs120million to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The fuel will facilitate the movement of the Ministry of Health officials who are tracing COVID-19 patients countrywide. It will also facilitate the delivery of samples to the national testing centres.

The UBL Managing Director Alvin Mbugua said that their support is hinged on the idea of having a healthy community that supports production and growth of the entire economy.

A few weeks ago, UBL donated 100 mattresses to isolation centres for COVID-19. Company officials say they will continue to explore long term partnerships and interventions to assist the fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Ruth Aceng, the minister of health said: “We must all work together as a country to slow the pace of the outbreak, help communities protect their most vulnerable members and accelerate the development of the tools needed to get rid of this pandemic.

The government of Uganda has in the recent weeks urged well-wishers to donate cash and other relief items to support efforts of government that are geared towards fighting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Uganda had by April 11 confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus pandemic. No single case of death had been reported.

Majority of the population are locked home and many, especially those living in urban areas, could die of hunger if the national lockdown is not lifted soon, experts say.