UBL showcases Mt Elgon restoration progress at water and environment week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited has highlighted progress in restoring the Mt Elgon catchment, underscoring the growing role of private sector investment in environmental conservation during Uganda Water and Environment Week activities in Luzira, it said on March 26 in a media release.

The engagement, organised by the Ministry of Water and Environment as part of World Water Day commemorations, brought together government agencies, development partners, environmental activists and private sector players to discuss solutions for water security and sustainability.

During the session, UBL, in partnership with AidEnvironment, showcased progress under the Elgon Pamoja Partnership, a long-term initiative focused on restoring the Sipi sub-catchment in the Mt Elgon region, covering Kapchorwa, Bukwo, Kween and Bulambuli districts.

Pamela Bayenda, UBL’s Sustainability Manager, said sustained investment and collaboration are key to safeguarding water resources.

“Water is a critical resource for both communities and industry, and its sustainability requires deliberate, long-term investment,” she said, noting that the partnership is built on community-driven solutions aimed at restoring degraded landscapes and strengthening water security.

Since 2024, UBL has invested more than Shs1 billion in the programme, supporting soil conservation, ecosystem restoration and sustainable land management practices designed to improve water retention, reduce erosion and boost agricultural productivity.

The Mt Elgon catchment remains a vital water source for surrounding communities and industries but continues to face pressure from deforestation, land degradation and climate change.

Evelyne Busingye, team lead at AidEnvironment, said protecting catchment areas is essential for both livelihoods and industry.

“Damage to catchment areas threatens not just nature, but also the people and industries that rely on them,” she said. “By investing in these areas, UBL is helping secure water for the future while supporting farming systems at scale.”

Officials said the initiative demonstrates how private sector participation can complement government and non-governmental efforts to accelerate environmental restoration.

Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Water and Environment, welcomed the partnership, describing it as a strong example of public-private collaboration in climate action.

“We celebrate the Elgon Pamoja partnership. Direct private sector funding for collective action in nature is critical, and these restoration efforts are among our strongest defenses against climate change,” he said.

The session also called for broader collaboration to scale restoration efforts across the Mt Elgon ecosystem, particularly as the programme enters its next phase over the coming three years.

Other initiatives showcased at the event included the SACRiAC Impact Model, which links policy frameworks to community-level action, and the CBIT Project, which supports Uganda’s climate reporting and transparency commitments.