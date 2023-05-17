UBL partners with Kabaka Foundation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On May 11, Uganda Breweries in partnership with the Kabaka Foundation commissioned the Namuwongo sanitation block which is one of the 8 blocks that have been constructed in Katwe, Mulago, Mengo, Nakulabye, Kireka, Nateete, Lubiri, and Namuwongo over the past two years.

This sanitation block will give residents of these respective communities easy access to clean water and sanitation services. Uganda over the past two decades has experienced economic growth which has led to large population movements from rural areas to informal settlements around urban centers.

The increase in population has caused stress on the water and sanitation services that exist in urban areas. Out of its population of 45 million people, 38 million people that is, about 83% of the population lack access to a reliable source of water, and 7 million people lack access to improved sanitation solutions.

The company’s Corporate Relations Director, Juliana Kagwa said, “As the brewery, we are deliberate in finding ways to create impact communities because we are part of society,” Kagwa said. Owek. Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa, the second deputy prime minister Minister for Finance of the Buganda Kingdom thanked UBL for the support.