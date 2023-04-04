UBL offers seed capital to Luzira women

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On March 28, Uganda Breweries Limited in partnership with the office of the Luzira Women Councillor LC III offered agribusiness training and donated 2,000 mushroom gardens to Luzira single mothers.

The Corporate Relations Director Uganda Breweries, Juliana Kagwa said that many women living in urban settings bear the burden of growing income gaps due to the multiple forms of barriers women face in their everyday lives which is partly why they were extending the support. “We recognize that inequitable access to skills and resources are some of the key reasons for having equal opportunities for women is seemingly difficult.

This means that equitable actions need to be put in place to empower women and one of the ways is through acquiring of skills. As players in the private sector, we pledge to continue working together with the local leadership to empower the women of Luzira and beyond so that we completely eliminate poverty and achieve gender equality for all women.”

As we wrap up Women’s month,@UgandaBreweries Spirited Women spent the afternoon with Luzira women as they officially handed over their donation of 2,000 mushroom gardens. We pledge to continue working with the local leadership to transform the lives of women in the community. pic.twitter.com/aqG0AFQpmj — Juliana Kagwa (@JulzKagwa) March 29, 2023