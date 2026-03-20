UBL, NFA and Rotary launch 80,000 tree restoration project in Namananga Forest

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), working with the National Forest Authority and Rotary International, has launched a three-year initiative to restore Namananga Central Forest Reserve in Kayunga District by planting 80,000 indigenous trees.

The project, valued at UGX 372 million, is part of UBL’s 80th anniversary activities and targets degraded sections of the 459-hectare reserve. Namananga Forest plays a vital ecological role, forming a corridor that links Mabira Forest and Musamya Swamp, while also protecting key water sources such as the Nalwe and Wugula streams that support nearby communities, agriculture and wildlife.

Speaking at the launch, Felicite Nson, Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited, said the initiative demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to environmental sustainability.

She noted that as the company marks 80 years of operations in Uganda, it recognizes its dependence on a healthy environment. She added that 2,000 seedlings were planted during the launch, bringing the total number already planted under the initiative to 26,000. According to her, restoring Namananga Forest is essential for sustaining natural systems that support the company’s value chain, from water sources to agricultural production.

The project comes at a critical time as Uganda works toward increasing its forest cover. It aligns with the country’s development agenda of restoring forest canopy to 24 percent, at a time when coverage stands at 13.3 percent. By prioritizing indigenous tree species, the initiative aims to rebuild a resilient ecosystem capable of supporting biodiversity, regulating local temperatures and safeguarding water resources relied upon by communities and businesses.

Officials emphasized that collaboration between public institutions, private sector players and civil society will be key to the project’s success. Martin Mwodi Kegere, Director of Plantations Development at the National Forest Authority, said the restoration effort also presents an opportunity to strengthen collaborative forest management to ensure long-term protection of the trees being planted. He stressed that the exercise goes beyond ceremonial planting, describing it as a shared commitment to restore Uganda’s natural heritage and secure the country’s ecological future.

Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, District Governor representing Rotary International, said the scale of the Namananga restoration requires strong partnerships. He commended UBL for investing in environmental conservation as part of its anniversary activities and called for continued collaboration in advancing environmental, social and governance initiatives.

Beyond tree planting, the UGX 372 million investment includes a long-term commitment by all partners to ensure the survival and growth of the trees over the next three years. The success of the initiative will be measured through restored forest cover, protected water systems and sustained benefits for communities that depend on the forest.