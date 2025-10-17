UBL Launches its 2025 Sustainability Report; Invests Over sh1.5 billion on water projects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | – Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has launched its 2025 Sustainability Report, themed “A Sustainable Future in Every Drop”.

“At Uganda Breweries, every drop of beer carries a story — from the grain grown by our farmers to the glass raised in celebration. Sustainability is embedded in every decision we make, from sourcing raw materials to powering our brewery,” said Felicite Nson, Managing Director of UBL, emphasizing that sustainability is central to the company’s business philosophy.

“I am proud that our efforts have been recognized globally, with UBL named Diageo Brewery of the Year 2025 for the second consecutive year for excellence in energy efficiency, water conservation, and operational performance.”

The report highlights UBL’s integrated approach to sustainability across its value chain, with a particular focus on the Pioneer Grain-to-Glass Sustainability Pillar. This pillar demonstrates the company’s commitment to regenerative agriculture, water stewardship, and accelerating the journey to net-zero emissions.

Water Stewardship and Community Impact

UBL has invested over Ush 1.5 billion in water projects across Uganda in Financial year 25. Key initiatives include:

Ten hand-pump boreholes and one solar-powered mini water scheme with three collection points, benefiting over 1,100 households in Kibasi, Fort Portal.

One accessible sanitation facility in Bukoto Market, serving over 500 daily users

In the Teso sub-region, over 4,900 households now have access to safe water through nine boreholes.

Launch of the Elgon Pamoja Partnership, a UGX 1 billion, three-year initiative with the Ministry of Water and Environment and Aid Environment to restore ecosystems in the Mt. Elgon catchment area and secure long-term water resources.

The report indicates that UBL continues to lead in environmental innovation, piloting a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facility, which recovered 132,421 cubic meters of water, representing 36% of water used, with water performance improving from 2.34 to 2.30 liters per liter of product.

Climate Action

UBL, the report states, has reduced carbon emissions by more than 90% through the adoption of biomass energy at its brewery and the transition to electric forklifts at its spirits facility, maintaining carbon emissions at 1.2 kilotonnes from direct operations.

Supporting Farmers and Youth

Through the Farm for Success program, UBL partnered with over 35,000 farmers, investing more than UGX 45 billion to source sorghum, barley, and maize — strengthening rural livelihoods and supporting Uganda’s National Development Plan.

The Learning for Life program graduated 366 youth, including 211 women, equipping them with business and hospitality skills and increasing employment opportunities in the hospitality sector.

Government Recognition

Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water and Environment, commended UBL’s long-standing collaboration with the government:

“UBL’s water stewardship and reforestation initiatives are strongly aligned with Uganda’s environmental goals. Projects like the restoration of Gangu and Nawandigi wetlands, catchment protection in the Lake Victoria Basin, and sustainable water-use investments deliver tangible benefits to communities, ecosystems, and the economy. We congratulate UBL on their continued dedication to water stewardship, reforestation, and sustainable value chains.”

Environmental Innovation and Circular Economy

As a founding member of Green Action for Sustainable Production (GASP), UBL is advancing policies on post-consumer waste and the circular economy. The company increased recycled content in PET bottles to 25.8% from 0% last year and partnered with suppliers to include 40% recycled content in plastic bottles.

Responsible Drinking Initiatives

Through the Eyo Red Card campaign, UBL promotes responsible alcohol consumption. In 2025, educational tours reached over 26,000 students in 69 schools across Central and Eastern Uganda. Since 2021, the company has educated more than 100,000 students in over 200 schools.

Officials said that UBL’s 2025 Sustainability Report demonstrates the company’s holistic approach to sustainable growth, balancing business success with environmental stewardship, community development, and responsible practices — truly embodying a sustainable future in every drop.