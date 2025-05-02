UBL hosts child protection training for farmers and aggregators

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has held a child protection training at its site in Luzira today, bringing together 40 smallholder farmers and aggregators from its supply chain. To further widen the impact, the participants are expected to train other farmers and other actors in the value chain.

The session focused on equipping participants with knowledge and tools to identify, prevent, and respond to child labour risks in agricultural settings. The training emphasized children’s rights, the risks associated with hazardous farm work, and practical steps farming families can take to protect children while sustaining their livelihoods.

Speaking while officiating the event, the Uganda Breweries Supply Chain Director, Anthony Alozie, said: “This training is part of our wider efforts to ensure that the farming communities we work with uphold safe, inclusive, and responsible practices”.

He noted that the organisation partners with smallholder and family farmers to grow their businesses, boost productivity, and build more resilient livelihoods. Through training, improved seed access, and tailored financing solutions, Alozie said that Uganda Breweries helps to ensure their farms thrive.

“For these farmers, resilience isn’t just about crops—it’s about securing the well-being of their families and communities, and we’re proud to support that within our broader supply chain,” he added.

The participants committed to developing household and community-level action plans to enhance child safety and raise awareness of appropriate age-based work on farms. This training aligns with UBL’s Spirit of Progress Sustainability Strategy and UBL standards for ethical sourcing and human rights.