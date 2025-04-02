UBL gives Rotary sh100million boost

Uganda Breweries contributes UGx100m towards 100throtary district 9213 conference

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), has announced a sponsorship package of sh100million towards the 100th Rotary Uganda District 9213 Conference, slated to take place from 9th to 12th April 2025 at Civil Service College in Jinja.

Speaking at the event to announce the sponsorship package, the Uganda Breweries Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo, said the synergies with the Rotary Club have been going on for years because Rotarians are known for their selfless volunteering, contributing to various causes like water and sanitation, which UBL has also exhibited stewardship through the years.

“As UBL, we are excited to partner with Rotary in the forthcoming Conference to celebrate great memories of the Rotary year 2023/24. I have been reliably informed that several CSR activities, which will impact communities positively, will be held alongside the conference ,” said Kilonzo.

He added: “Our Board Chairman, CP. Jimmy Mugerwa, has always reiterated that engagements like these are proof of the power and impact we can have when Rotarians come together for a common cause. Today, Uganda Breweries has shown commitment to supporting initiatives that drive positive change and promote social responsibility. I urge all of us to embrace the spirit of service above self and the volunteerism that Rotary embodies.”

Uganda Breweries has existing partnerships with the Rotary Club, like the annual Rotary Cancer Run, aimed at raising money to create awareness and access to affordable and better medical care.

In 2018, Uganda Breweries was involved in a sh205million partnership with Rotary and National Forest Authority that was aimed at restoring Gangu and Nawandigi Forest Reserves in Mpigi District and other forest reserves within Lake Victoria catchment areas.

UBL also partnered with Rotary under the Rotary International Motto campaigns themed ‘Service Above Self’, these included ensuring access to quality water, healthcare and fighting against diseases in communities. These initiatives resonate with UBL’s sustainability agenda to ensure positive contributions to communities where the company operates.

The Governor of Rotary District 9213, Anne Nkutu, applauded UBL for the support saying it will go a long way in ensuring the success of the event. She explained that during the District Conferences, Rotarians celebrate and evaluate achievements within the Rotary Year to hold each other accountable to the deliverables they commit to.

The organisations believe that a successful conference facilitating a meeting of great minds will continue to further the great work that Rotary does in communities here in Uganda and around the world.