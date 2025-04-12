UBL changes lives in Kabarole with sh190million solar powered water scheme

Uganda Breweries Limited commissions mini-water scheme, hand pump worth over sh190 Million in Kibasi Town, Kabarole District.

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has handed over a sh190 million solar-powered mini-water scheme in Hakibale Village and hand pump in Bulera Village, Kibasi Town Council, Kabarole District, which will serve over 1,000 people.

The commissioning was presided over by Victoria Rusoke, the State Minister for Local Government, who also serves as the Kabarole District Woman Member of Parliament.

While officiating the event attended by several Government officials and local leaders, Rusoke said the area has for a long period of time faced the challenges of water scarcity and as a result, many communities have had to rely on unclean water sources, leading to health issues and affecting overall community well-being.

She commended Uganda Breweries for the donation of the water projects, which will impact positively on the communities. He said the water project is in line with the Government’s National Development Plan (NDP) III, which prioritizes human capital development interventions.

“This water project stands as a testament to the positive role played by corporate entities in our communities. We embrace this transformative change, and hope that other organisations can borrow a leaf from what Uganda Breweries is doing, ultimately leading to a brighter and healthier future for all Ugandans,” said Minister Rusoke.

At the commissioning, Anthony Alozie, the Uganda Breweries Supply Chain Director, said Uganda Breweries operates programs to support communities where it operates and sells.

“Giving water to water-stressed communities is a crucial part of our sustainability strategy. We are proud to partner with Kibasi Town Council to deliver this project.”

Uganda like several African countries in Sub-Saharan Africa faces the challenge of the growing number of people without access to safe drinking water, and this calls for concerted efforts from different stakeholders to address the issue of water shortage.

According to Water.org – a global non-profit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world, out of Uganda’s population of 45 million people, 38 million people (83% of the population) lack access to a reliable, safely managed source of water and 7 million people (17%) lack access to improved sanitation solutions.

At the continent level, according to World Bank data, about 387 million people lived without access to basic drinking water services in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020, up from 350 million people in 2000.

“So, as we officially commission these projects here today that will be serving 1100 , I urge you to take ownership of these watering areas so that they can continue to serve you and the next generations for many more years to come. It’s now your responsibility to make sure that these resources are used wisely and responsibly.”

Last year UBL delivered 19 boreholes and an ablution block to support water access in water-stressed communities.

The Kibasi Project is a shining example of this effort in this current financial year. Other projects include a sh335 million piped water supply system in the Buwali sub-county, Bududa district that has benefitted over 2,000 residents, the construction of 37 boreholes in the Acholi sub-region and the implementation of a sh1 billion water and sanitation project in Bulangira, Kibuku District in partnership with Water Aid Uganda.”

Similarly, in 2022, UBL commissioned 20 boreholes estimated at UGX 560m to communities in the Northern and North- Eastern sub-regions of Lango and Teso, and has since then benefitted over 9,000 people in the districts of Oyam, Lira, Kapelebyong, Katakwi and Bukedea.

In addition, in 2023, Uganda Breweries handed over 10 hand pump boreholes worth sh307m to communities in the North Eastern Uganda sub-region of Teso, that serve 4,800 people in the districts of Kapelebyon, Katakwi, and Bukedea. Also in 2023, Uganda Breweries, in partnership with the Kabaka Foundation, commissioned 8 sanitation blocks worth sh600 million to give residents in Katwe, Mulago, Mengo, Nakulabye, Kireka, Nateete, Lubiri, and Namuwongo easy access to clean sanitation facilities and safe water.