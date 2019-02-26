Uber, taxify drivers ask gov’t to regulate fares

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Smart Online Driver’s Association has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament over unfair treatment and low fares. The petitioners who offer special vehicle hire services under Uber and taxify, accused the two companies of offering low fares to customers at their expense.

Musa Kawunga, the chairperson of the association says that although both taxify and Uber started with a base fare of up to 8,000 Shillings about two years ago, the figure has been lowered to 4,000 Shillings, yet the companies take up to 25 percent of the pay as their share.

They are now demanding that the government takes over the regulation of the industry, to protect the special hire drivers from exploitation. According to the petitioners, those who have openly spoken against the unfairness have been blocked from using the app, which tantamount to throwing them out of business.

Workers MP Margaret Rwabushaija equally calls for the intervention of the government to ensure that the driver’s interests are safeguarded.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga says that parliament will take up the matter and establish whether using the applications forms a contractual obligation and engage the companies to improve the business.

URN