UBC journalist, 15 others remanded over treachery, illegal possession of firearms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenneth Odida, 50, a news anchor with the National Broadcaster, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation-UBC, and 15 others are on remand for alleged treachery and illegal possession of ammunition and firearms.

The others are; Private Yofas Adia Yusuf, a boda boda rider and resident of Ojovule village in Yivu Parish, Pajula sub-county in Arua district, Joseph Omara, a doctor and resident of Kinawataka village in Kampala, Ronald George Mulindwa, a businessman from Kyebando in Kawempe Division, Rashid Twaha Nabugodi from Lugooli village, Namaguli sub-county in Sironko district, Peter Opi, a private guard and resident of Namugongo in Wakiso district, Ambrose Ochen Kibuka from Lira City East Division, Francis Saidi aka Oti from Agago district, Innocent Okot alias Bleng from Kawempe Division, Solomon Oyom, a technician from Rubaga Division and Suleiman Tuba Obwana, a casual worker from Labora sub-county in Omoro district.

Others are Mike Matua, an electrician from Arua district, Benson Godfrey Oluo from Muni village in Nyio sub-county in Arua, Saidi Odur, a builder from Kibuli in Makindye Division, Jamada Otin also known as Henry from Nameere village in Kawempe and Hamser Katinde from Dokolo town. The accused persons appeared on Wednesday before the Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF General Court-martial chaired by Brigadier Freeman Robert Mugabe who charged them with treachery, unlawful possession of ammunition and firearms.

The military court heard that between October 2022 and February 2023 in diverse areas of Kampala, Arua, and Mbale cities, the accused persons engaged in war or war-like activities against the government of Uganda by unlawfully recruiting and training people for purposes of prejudicing national security.

Court heard that the accused persons were found in illegal possession of two submachine guns- SMGs belonging to the government and a numberless pump action gun. The prosecution team comprising Lt. Gift Mubehamwe, Pte Phillip Anthony Olupot, and Pte Regina Nanzala told the court that firearms found in the custody of the suspects are ordinarily a monopoly of the Defense Forces.

The court also heard that the suspects were found in unlawful possession of 358 rounds of ammunition and an Improvised Explosive Device-IED. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them.

The prosecution asked the Military Court to remand the suspects as investigations into the matter continue. Brigadier Freeman remanded the accused to Kitalya mini max prison until March 21st, 2023 when they will return for the mention of their case.

URN