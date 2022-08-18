UBA launches the inaugural National Essay Competition

UBA Uganda launches inaugural National Essay Competition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | United Bank for Africa-Uganda through its UBA Foundation has launched the National Essay Competition to develop the intellectual and writing abilities of senior secondary school students countrywide.

The competition is an education program introduced by the bank to equip students with good communication skills to position them for success in the professional world.

Secondary students are expected to send in handwritten essays on the topic, “How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect you and what were your biggest lessons from it?”

Essays will be received at the UBA Head office, branches, website and social media platforms.

On August 24th, 2022, when entries for initial phase close, 4 renowned Ugandan University lecturers and professors will review the entries and select an initial shortlist for further assessment. Three finalists will emerge at the end of the exercise and they will win a scholarship of Shs3.5m and laptops at the grand finale on September 9th, 2022.

Speaking at the launch event, Chioma Mang, the UBA Uganda Managing Director/CEO said, ‘United Bank for Africa is committed to the African youth and skilling them for future success. Which is why through the UBA Foundation we have launched the National Essay Competition. We recognise the importance of good communication skills and through this competition, we hope to equip and prepare the students to excel and take up leadership roles in the future.”

Mang added that, ‘UBA has executed other CSR initiatives to support the education sector such as the Read Africa Project, where the bank donates African novels to secondary schools across the country. This project encourages a reading culture at a young age and promotes African literature. UBA through its foundation will therefore continue to give back to the communities using similar CSR initiatives.’

The UBA National Essay competition was launched by the group in 2011 but this is the inaugural edition in Uganda

‘This is a good initiative by the bank for students in Uganda. The Ministry of Education and sports is happy to partner with UBA Uganda on this project. We pledge our support to ensure that all students across the country are aware, participate and submit compelling essays,’ said Angella Naddamba, who was the chief guest at the launch event and representative from the Ministry of Education and sports.

She called on all teachers across the country to ensure full participation of their students in the essay competition.

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of education and sports, KCCA, students, head teachers and UBA Uganda staff.