UAP Old Mutual Rebrands to Old Mutual, Marking a New Era of Financial Wellness in Uganda



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a move that signals a new chapter in Uganda’s financial services landscape, UAP Old Mutual has officially rebranded to Old Mutual, aligning with a Group-wide transition that unifies all its operations across Africa under one trusted and recognisable brand.

The rebrand reinforces Old Mutual’s 180-year heritage and its commitment to enabling financial growth, stability, and wellness for individuals and businesses across the continent.

Arthur Oginga, Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual East Africa Group, described the transition as a milestone for the company and its customers.

“We believe that this rebrand will strengthen our business, enabling us to leverage more synergies across the continent, backed by Old Mutual’s 180-year heritage. With this rebrand, we are renewing our promise to help customers and communities achieve their lifetime financial goals, while unlocking new possibilities for financial wellness,” Oginga said.

He added that the transition underscores Old Mutual’s commitment to deepening its footprint in Uganda. “Through this rebrand, and with the scale and expertise of the Old Mutual Group, we are excited to strengthen our role as a trusted financial partner in Uganda. A new chapter of financial wellness truly begins today with Old Mutual.”

Zaccheus Kisesi, Managing Director of Old Mutual Investment Group Uganda, reassured customers and partners that while the brand name has changed, the company’s values remain steadfast. “For our customers and partners, this rebrand does not change the value, trust, or service you have always received from us. What it does is give us a renewed focus on you, ensuring that your financial goals remain at the heart of everything we do. While our name has changed, our commitment to you remains the same,” Kisesi said.

The rebrand marks the culmination of a strategic process that began after Old Mutual’s acquisition of UAP in 2015, aimed at consolidating the company’s brand presence across East Africa. The rollout began in Rwanda in 2021, followed by Kenya in 2023, and has now reached Uganda in 2025.

Old Mutual Uganda has embraced digital innovation as a cornerstone of its transformation. The company has invested heavily in digital self-service platforms, mobile-first insurance solutions, and online investment tools designed to make financial planning more accessible and efficient.

Among its digital offerings are motor comprehensive, travel, Somesa, Sure Deal, and Unit Trust client portals available via web, USSD, and mobile applications. The firm has also launched a private wealth solution providing high-net-worth clients with personalised, technology-driven investment management and advisory services, enabling real-time portfolio visibility and control.

These innovations reflect Old Mutual’s vision of supporting Uganda’s transition toward a connected, inclusive, and financially empowered society. The company reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the country through continuous investment in distribution networks, partnerships, and prioritised local shareholding.

Old Mutual Uganda has become a leading force in financial services, offering the country’s top- performing Unit Trust product—including the first USD Unit Trust in the market—and an expanding portfolio of pensions, alternative investments, private wealth solutions, and brokerage services. The company also plays a strategic role in national development, serving as the lead insurer for major projects under the Insurance Consortium of Oil and Gas Uganda (ICOGU), including the Kingfisher Development Area, Tilenga Oil & Gas, and the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

Ramathan Ggoobi, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, commended Old Mutual for its role in promoting financial wellness and contributing to Uganda’s economic growth. “Today we celebrate Old Mutual’s strides to empower Ugandans towards financial wellness and overall economic growth,” Ggoobi said.

He noted that Uganda’s economy continues to show resilience and promise, citing achievements such as the country’s ranking as East Africa’s most rewarding economy for investment in the 2023 Africa Reward Index by Oxford Economics Africa, and its recent qualification for graduation from the United Nations’ Least Developed Countries category. Uganda’s poverty rate has also declined from 21% in 2022 to 16% in 2024, reflecting steady progress toward inclusive development.

Ggoobi added that Uganda’s Tenfold Growth Strategy, aimed at expanding GDP from USD 50 billion in 2023 to USD 500 billion in 2040, relies heavily on increased savings and investment.

“We appreciate Old Mutual’s contribution to Uganda’s economic transformation through its life assurance and investment solutions such as Unit Trusts. Old Mutual continues to play a key role in supporting national growth and protecting strategic assets like Karuma and Isimba hydropower plants, which are essential to our energy infrastructure,” he said.