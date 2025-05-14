UAP Old Mutual launches online motor and travel insurance portals

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | UAP Old Mutual Insurance has officially launched its new online motor and travel insurance portals, marking a significant step forward in its digital transformation strategy, it said on May 14.

These platforms are designed to streamline the insurance purchase process and offer customers a seamless, self-service experience accessible from anywhere, at any time.

The portals empower customers to easily onboard, explore product benefits, get quotes, and manage their policies online. With an intuitive interface and chatbot support for real-time assistance, the platforms represent UAP Old Mutual’s commitment to delivering efficient, customer-centric digital solutions.

Antony Mutyabule, the business transformation manager at UAP Old Mutual, emphasized the strategic importance of this milestone: “These portals are designed with the customer at the centre. As Uganda’s internet user base surpasses 13 million, we are meeting customers where they are-online,” he said, “This is a critical move to boost convenience, and operational efficiency.”

“We aim to digitize the entire customer journey, from onboarding to claims. We are committed to continuous improvement and innovation with purpose,” he added.

“Our goal is to transform how insurance is accessed and experienced in Uganda,” said James Maguru, General Manager at UAP Old Mutual. “With the launch of these portals, we are making insurance more accessible, convenient, and aligned with customer expectations. Whether it is digitizing access, easing the payment process, or supporting customers on the road, we are here to serve better,” he said.

Together with the portals, UAP Old Mutual also launched the Mpola Mpola campaign, a flexible payment model allowing customers to pay their annual motor insurance premiums in manageable monthly instalments.

This customer-first approach ensures that quality insurance remains affordable and within reach for all, reinforcing UAP Old Mutual’s role as a trusted financial partner.

Additionally, motor policyholders will benefit from roadside assistance services such as tyre changes, jump-starts, fuel refills, and towing. This additional service is presented to ensure that customers are not stranded when a motor issue arises.

Representing the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda, Katete Kevin, the licensing and compliance manager, commended the initiative, stating, “The launch of these portals is a significant step towards enhancing insurance penetration and promoting financial inclusion. As a regulator, we actively support innovations that make insurance more accessible, customer- centric, and responsive to the needs of today’s digital-savvy consumers. At the Authority, we prioritize innovation that is accurate, convenient, and designed with the customer in mind, ensuring these elements are embedded in every solution we endorse.”

The launch underscores UAP Old Mutual’s broader goal to lead digital innovation in the insurance industry, creating smarter, more inclusive solutions for today’s evolving market.

UAP Old Mutual Insurance, as an integrated financial services provider, is committed to empowering individuals and businesses with comprehensive solutions that foster a culture of financial security, executives said.