UACE: UNEB withholds results of 120 candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB has withheld Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examinations –UACE results of 120 candidates from 26 centers for alleged malpractice.

The UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Nokrach Odongo disclosed this while releasing the UACE results at the Office of the Prime Minister Thursday morning. According to Odongo, the highest cases of malpractice were registered in Science subjects.

“The most common forms of examination breached have been external assistance, substitution of scripts, smuggling of unauthorized material into the examination room and impersonation,” Odongo said. In 2018, UNEB withheld results of 91 candidates from 21 centers.

Prof Mary Okwakol, the UNEB Chairperson, said that even if there is a reduction in the cases of malpractice, the board will continue putting in place measures to stop the vice. “Cases of examination malpractice at UACE have been low. This withstanding, UNEB will continue to put in place additional measures to eliminate malpractice so as to ensure credible results,”Prof Okwakol said.

The examination body introduced new security measures last year such as electronic locks on storage centers, use of CCTV cameras within the marking and parking areas of examination papers and the use of security officers to help transport papers.

Candidates, whose results were withheld, will attend hearings at the examination board that will be chaired by the Examination Security Committee. A total of 103,429 candidates sat last year’s examinations.

At the handover of the results, Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni hailed UNEB.

“It is gratifying to note that this examination, like the first two, PLE and UCE, was conducted smoothly. Indeed, Chairperson, your Board has fully and properly accounted to the nation,” First Lady Janet Museveni said.

She added that, “l note with satisfaction the continued and increased use of ICT in the operations of the Board. Because of this use of ICT, you are able to produce results consistently, and on time despite the annual increases in candidature. This is in line with the NRM Manifesto 2016-2021 which recognizes ICT as one of the key drivers of efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.”

Janet Museveni said she was happy that performance has improved overall and more learners have qualified for tertiary education. “The fact that more learners can transit to the next level means that there is more efficiency in the education system.”

