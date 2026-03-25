U.S. sends 15-point peace plan to Iran via Pakistan: NYT

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | The United States has sent Iran a 15-point peace plan, via Pakistan, in an attempt to end the war with Iran, now in its fourth week, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two unidentified officials.

The Trump administration is eager to “find an off-ramp from the conflict as it grapples with its economic fallout,” said the report.

The plan addresses Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs and discusses maritime routes, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, it said.

However, it was unclear how widely the plan, delivered by way of Pakistan, had been shared among Iranian officials and whether Iran was likely to accept it as a basis for negotiations, said the report.

It was also unclear whether Israel was on board with the proposal, the report added.

Israel’s Channel 12 also reported on Tuesday that Washington has delivered Tehran a 15-point plan for a month-long ceasefire deal.

The TV channel, citing sources familiar with the matter, said U.S. President Donald Trump’s advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are promoting the plan for an immediate pause in hostilities, using a 30-day window to finalize the 15-point plan.

The plan demands that Iran dismantle its nuclear capabilities, cease all uranium enrichment, and provide a permanent commitment to never seeking nuclear weapons, the channel reported.

Additionally, Tehran would be required to halt funding and arming allied groups in the region and guarantee that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping, the channel said, adding that in exchange, Washington is offering full sanctions relief, assistance in developing a civilian nuclear energy project in southern Iran’s Bushehr, and the removal of the “snapback” mechanism threat that enables the reimposition of previously lifted UN sanctions on Iran.

For now, there is no indication that the war will let up imminently. The White House said Tuesday that as diplomacy was underway, military strikes on Iran were continuing. ■