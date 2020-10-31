U.S. politicians cannot deceive world by smearing China: spokesperson

Beijing, China | XINHUA | A handful of U.S. politicians cannot deceive the world by smearing China, nor can they stop China from pursuing peaceful development and achieving national rejuvenation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s repeated smearing of China during his recent visits to Asian countries.

Stressing that Pompeo’s unprovoked accusations against China had been left out in the cold by other countries, Wang said Pompeo’s anti-China show “has no other parts but himself.”

His anti-China remarks and actions have not only been resisted in Asia, but have also been criticized in the United States, the spokesperson said.

“Facts have proven that there is no market for spreading lies, creating divisions and inciting confrontation,” Wang said, adding that in the 21st century, those practicing deception, coercion and bullying, however strong they are, will end up being rejected by all.

