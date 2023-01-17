U.S., NATO in proxy war against Russia, says Croatian president

Zagreb, Croatia | Xinhua | Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has said that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are engaged in a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine, Croatian media reported on Monday.

“Washington and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine,” Milanovic was quoted as saying while addressing a conference in the eastern city of Vukovar on Sunday.

In addition, Milanovic slammed Western sanctions against Russia.

“The plan should not be about removing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. The plan should not be about sanctions. Sanctions are absurd and we can achieve nothing using them,” Milanovic said, adding that the U.S. and NATO “are shifting from one war to another.”

The decision on the training of Ukrainian soldiers or any involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be the choice of Croatia, instead of being imposed on by the bigger powers, Milanovic said.

“What should we be? American slaves?” He questioned.

Milanovic has repeatedly voiced his opposition to Croatia’s participation in the training of Ukrainian soldiers, claiming that it was “legally doubtful.”